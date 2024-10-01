Microsoft puts latest Windows 11 update on hold after admitting it has some nasty bugs

Blue and green screens of extreme unpleasantness have been affecting some of those installing September's optional update for Windows 11.

Windows 11's latest update has been causing quite some chaos for some of those who have installed the preview - to the point that Microsoft has now pulled it completely (and issued a rollback for those who've installed it).

2

What color screen of death would you like? Blue today, or maybe a green one for some variety? Can I tempt you with our special, the blank black screen with no clue as to what's going on at all? (Image Credit: Pixabay)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: Windows 11 24H2 arrives out of the blue - here's what to expect on normal (non-Copilot+) PCs

We're talking about the optional update for September, released last week, which has been responsible for Windows 11 users getting hit by Blue Screens of Death (or indeed GSoDs, the green variety) and multiple restarts - with the Automatic Repair tool getting triggered following those repeated reboots in some cases.

On top of that, the BitLocker recovery screen is appearing for some - a bug witnessed earlier this year in Windows 11 - and there are other issues with USB and Bluetooth peripherals failing to work.

All in all, KB5043145 has been messy, and The Register observes that Microsoft has now implemented a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) as a workaround.

Microsoft informs us: "This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices and business devices that are not managed by IT departments. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster."

Essentially, the KIR is designed to overcome problems like these - bugs that aren't security-related - reverting to the old code so the issue no longer crops up.

Windows Latest further reports that it has contacted Microsoft and a spokesperson explained that the September update has been paused while these gremlins are addressed.

So, Microsoft is dealing with the bugs here in a fairly swift manner, which is only to be expected really, as they are pretty serious problems. That said, this is only an optional update, so you don't have to install KB5043145 - and indeed you can't anymore due to it being pulled.

Obviously, these problems will need to be ironed out before this patch hits release for Windows 23H2 PCs, and it sounds like Microsoft has its work cut out. Especially as one of the problems - the BitLocker-related unpleasantness - has happened before, earlier this year, so that's a worrying case of deja-vu.

Read more: Microsoft urged to extend Windows 10's lifespan or face 'biggest jump in junked computers ever'