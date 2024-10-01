GeForce Game Ready Driver adds support for MMO Throne and Liberty and new MechWarrior game

GeForce Game Ready Driver 565.90 WHQL is here. It supports three new October games - MechWarrior 5: Clans, Starship Troopers: Extermination, and the new free-to-play MMO Throne and Liberty - all of which are launching with DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex.

Throne and Liberty is a spiritual successor to the popular Lineage from developers NCSoft and Amazon Games. It's set in a massive open world and features impressive art direction and visuals, which can be accelerated with DLSS 3. NVIDIA notes that when played in 4K, performance increased by an average of 2.6X, which means the GeForce RTX 4070 can play with max settings.

If you drop the resolution to 1440p, and with DLSS 3, the entire GeForce RTX 40 Series can hit a smooth 60+ FPS with max settings. Check out NVIDIA's DLSS 3 trailer for Throne and Liberty above to see the game in action.

Here's a look at NVIDIA's DLSS benchmark data for Throne and Liberty.

If MMOs aren't your thing, then perhaps Piranha Games' MechWarrior 5: Clans will be of interest. This game launches on October 17 and features an action-packed single-player and co-op campaign set in the iconic MechWarrior universe - running on Unreal Engine 5. It's also launching with DLSS 3 and Frame Generation support.

The final new game on the list is Oddworld's Starship Troopers: Extermination, a massive 16-player co-op game that will undoubtedly get compared to Helldivers II when it releases. Fans of the classic 90s film will get a kick out of Casper Van Dien reprising his role as General Johnny Rico, while GeForce RTX 40 Series owners will benefit from DLSS 3 support.