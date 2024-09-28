LG, Razer, and Mediatek team up to develop Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency tech for controllers

Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency or BT ULL technology is a game-changer for Bluetooth controllers, and it will be present in LG's OLED and QNED TVs in 2025.

It's generally known that connecting via Bluetooth increases the overall input latency for gaming controllers or any wireless peripheral like a mouse or keyboard. Bluetooth is more power efficient and doesn't require a dedicated receiver as it's a universal wireless standard. However, for competitive gaming, it's a crutch compared to low-latency wireless or a dedicated wired connection.

At the recent LG webOS Summit 2024, LG partnered with Razer and MediaTek to showcase the brand-new Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) technology - a world first. With an LG TV, a Razer Bluetooth gaming controller, and the new BT ULL tech, LG demonstrated a game-changing 1ms input latency or lag with Street Fighter 6.

The input latency for Bluetooth controllers varies, but modern Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation controllers supporting Bluetooth wireless usually feature input latency in the region of 10ms to 20ms. So yeah, the 1ms input latency of Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency is a game changer.

It's also on par with dedicated low-latency USB receivers with a 1,000 Hz polling rate. Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) technology is a part of MediaTek's Wi-Fi "MT7921" chipset, which includes Wi-Fi 6 technology. LG notes that LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs with refresh rates of 120Hz and higher will start supporting the new BT ULL technology in 2025.

LG notes that the technology will benefit cloud gaming, where Bluetooth controllers connect to Smart TV apps or mobile devices.

"LG is committed to consistently introducing more advanced features designed to immerse gamers in their favorite titles and to differentiate its gaming experiences," said Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Product Planning Division. "As the LG webOS platform evolves, so will the features that make it the ultimate gaming platform for every type of gamer."