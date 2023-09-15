Nintendo announces its gaming museum will be finished by March

Nintendo is converting one of its old fabrication laboratories into a museum honoring its long participation in the video game industry.

Nintendo announced during its September Direct event that was held last night that it's nearing the completion of the Nintendo Museum that was originally announced in 2021, and during the livestream, you can see the iconic question mark block that's painted onto the roof of the building. The Nintendo Museum is converted from an old Nintendo building located in Kyoto, Japan, into a gallery displaying various products that represent the company's long participation in the video game industry.

There is currently no word on the official opening day, but Nintendo has announced that the park is expected to be completed by March next year, which means we can assume a likely official opening within the following months. As for what will be inside the museum, anyone's guess is good, as Nintendo has kept that news under wraps. If I were to guess what will be on display, I'd say at least a timeline of all the Nintendo devices up until the Nintendo Switch, along with some of the biggest and most popular games produced by the company.

