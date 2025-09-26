Another game developer says Switch 2 ROM carts are too slow

Square Enix game director Naoki Hamaguchi comments on the performance trade-offs around Switch 2 full-game carts and justifies the use of Game-key Cards.

TL;DR: Developers highlight that Switch 2 game cartridges have slower loading speeds compared to the console's internal SSD, limiting performance for high-end games. Square Enix's director explains that Game-key Cards enable titles like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth on Switch 2, offering developers more flexibility despite some fan criticism.

More game developers are explaining why they don't ship full games on Switch 2 cartridges and exposing a potential weak spot in Nintendo's new platform.

The Switch 2 is a big upgrade over the first console, but the game cartridges can apparently be a limitation. This is a major factor in why there are so many games shipping on Game-key Cards on the Switch 2, and we've heard two developers mention the limited performance of the cartridges. The main issue is that the game cartridges just aren't as fast as internal storage; the Switch 2 has built-in Kioxia flash storage capable of hitting 2.1 GB/sec speeds...but each individual Switch 2 game cartridge doesn't have that kind of performance. Essentially what it comes down to is that games that are installed to an SSD can be loaded faster than games that are stuck on an external cartridge.

Now another developer has spoken out about the speeds on the Switch 2 Game Cards. This time Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth game director Naoki Hamaguchi adds more context on why Square Enix games are shipping on the Switch 2's token digital authenticators rather than as full game ROMs.

In a recent interview with publication JPGames at this year's Tokyo Game Show, Hamaguchi essentially says that loading games from cartridges is inferior to loading them from an internal SSD, highlighting one of the Switch 2's potential faults.

He also says that some games couldn't arrive on the Switch 2 at all if it weren't for Game-key Cards: