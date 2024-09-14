Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows

Ubisoft has been accused of purchasing bot accounts to view and comment on the new and controversial Assassin's Creed World trailer.

Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows
Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Thousands of gamers have called out Ubisoft for allegedly purchasing bots to comment on and like the Assassin's Creed Shadows: World trailer.

Gamers are flocking to the Assassin's Creed Shadows World trailer to call out Ubisoft for allegedly purchasing bots to write positive comments about the upcoming game. The allegations began flying on September 14 when gamers started noticing accounts with similar naming structures (first name, last name, followed by four numbers) gaining a similar number of likes on their positive comments.

Additionally, large portions of these accounts were allegedly created relatively recently, and the likes on their comments all averaged between 3,400 and 5,100. Furthermore, all of these popular positive comments were posted approximately within four hours of each other. What is also pointed out is that each of these comments brought into question are unique comments, meaning a human wrote them and then used bots to drive the number of likes up on that comment.

Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 651156516
7
Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 66565165
7
Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 366336
7
Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 98797898
7

What is likely the biggest piece of evidence that these accounts were bots is now the comments have disappeared from the Assassin's Creed Shadows World trailer, presumably deleted by either YouTube or Ubisoft. The main question now is whether Ubisoft paid for these comments to be botted. Or is the company even aware of the situation?

Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 2362626
7
Ubisoft accused of buying bots to promote Assassin's Creed Shadows 56516165
7

What is known is that it is within Ubisoft's best interest to have as much positive engagement as it possibly can on a trailer for an upcoming title, especially when that title is already experiencing a tremendous amount of controversy for its price, setting, and choppy animations.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 5 console (slim)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$499.99
$499.99$499.99$499.00
Buy
$499.99
$499.99$499.99$499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/14/2024 at 10:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News

Related Tags