Scientists could soon translate the language spoken between plants

A new report has outlined that in the not-so-distant future scientists may be able to translate the languages that are spoken between plants.
Researchers explained in a new report in The Conversation that plants use sophisticated communication systems to communicate and that these communication systems are sensitive to their environment. Researchers discovered that plants fire off electric signals through their root systems, and they believe these electrical signals are the language that needs to be deciphered into interpretable data.
According to the team, due to advancements in crop monitoring technologies, researchers may soon be able to translate these signals fully, granting a new insight into the living world we live in. One way researchers are learning more about these electrical signals is by placing a monitoring device on a plant and measuring the different levels of electrical signals sent through the plant at different stages of its life, particularly during events when the plant is experiencing outside influence.
