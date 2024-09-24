Can't be bothered to make your own Spotify playlists? AI will now do it for you in the US

Spotify's generative AI will swiftly concoct a playlist for you based on what kind of vibe you want, or all manner of different parameters.

Spotify's AI Playlist feature is finally rolling out to those on the Premium plan in the US, albeit the functionality is still in beta.

Obviously enough, it uses AI to generate a playlist based on your request, and the feature was previously made available in the UK and Australia some time ago (nearly half a year back, in fact).

The AI Playlist is now available to users in the US and Canada, as well as Ireland and New Zealand, on mobile devices (Android and iOS).

It's a typical generative AI experience: you enter a prompt requesting music with a particular vibe, or for an occasion, from a given decade, or pretty much any parameter you want really, and the AI interprets that.

Said interpretation doesn't always go down all that well, and from what we've seen thus far, the AI does tend to play it safe (selecting songs you've listened to, or more commercial offerings as opposed to left-field artists). That makes sense in some ways, but may disappoint some listeners after more obscure tunes.

If you're really lazy and can't even be bothered to think of a query for the AI to work off, there are suggested prompts provided by Spotify, too.

As already noted, the feature is still in beta, so some roughness around the edges is only to be expected. As Spotify tells us:

"While AI Playlist is designed to be fun, this feature is still in beta and won't produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. We also have measures in place around prompts that are offensive, so please prompt responsibly."

If you want to try out the AI playlist generation, tap Your Library (bottom-right of the app) and then the '+' button at the top-right of the screen, where you can select 'AI Playlist.'