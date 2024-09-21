Sony to unveil new OLED-based INZONE gaming monitor: should be perfect for the new PS5 Pro

Sony expected to unveil a new INZONE gaming monitor, with a new OLED offering with high-end specifications: could be perfect for the PS5 Pro.

Sony is expected to unveil a new OLED-based INZONE gaming monitor, with an identical design to its previous INZONE M9 gaming monitor but with an OLED panel.

Sony first introduced its INZONE M9 gaming monitor in 2022, but since then we haven't heard a peep... until a new post on Weibo by a leaker that said Sony is introducing its first OLED INZONE gaming monitor. The new flagship OLED INZONE gaming monitor should look identical to the INZONE M9, but with an OLED panel.

We don't know if it will be a 1440p or 4K display, but given that Sony's 27-inch INZONE M9 gaming monitor features a 4K 144Hz HDR panel, it would be disappointing to not see the new OLED INZONE gaming monitor without 4K and at least 144Hz, so we could expect 4K 240Hz as there are more and more 4K 240Hz OLED gaming monitors popping up from various companies.

Sony has its new PlayStation 5 Pro console coming out in November, so a new high-end OLED INZONE gaming monitor with a 4K 240Hz OLED panel would be delicious for a new PS5 Pro owner to pick up (if they haven't already got a high-end 4K 120Hz OLED TV, that is).

Sony has the INZONE M9 and M3 gaming monitors both using IPS panels with Sony's FALD (full-array local dimming) technology, which is a premium backlight solution that significantly improves in-game contrast. The move to OLED will only amplify Sony's push with FALD inside of the INZONE M9 and M3, and we're excited to see what the company will unveil with its new OLED INZONE gaming monitor.

