AMD's next-gen enthusiast-tier Zen 5-powered Strix Halo APU teased with 128GB of RAM

AMD's next-gen Ryzen AI HX 'Strix Halo' APU teased: Zen 5 cores, RDNA 3+ GPU, 32MB MALL cache, NPU with 60 AI TOPs, and now 128GB of RAM.

AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU is going to be one of the best APUs on the market when it releases, with the latest shipping manifestos showing Strix Halo with up to 128GB of RAM on board.

AMD's next-gen enthusiast-tier Zen 5-powered Strix Halo APU teased with 128GB of RAM 02
We've already heard whispers about AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU featuring 32GB and 64GB of RAM, but now we're seeing the gigantic leap up to 128GB of RAM with the Zen 5-based APU. AMD's new Strix Halo APU will be compatible with the FP11 (BGA) platform with TDPs ranging between 55W to 130W.

This new spotting of the Strix Halo APU with 128GB of RAM is the highest we've seen yet, blowing away most high-end desktop gaming PCs that usually get packed with 32GB or 64GB of RAM. That doesn't stop you from upgrading to 128GB, but having 128GB of RAM with an APU... is just something special.

CPU competitor Intel will have on-package LPDDR5X memory with its next-gen Lunar Lake CPUs, while AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU will most likely still use regular SO-DIMM memory. 128GB of LPDDR5X would be quite expensive, but if you need al that RAM with all that Zen 5-powered APU power... it looks like AMD will be providing the option to gamers later this year with its upcoming Strix Halo APU.

The new Strix Halo APU will feature a chiplet-based design, with one or two Zen 5 CCDs and a huge SoC die that features an oversized integrated RDNA 3+ GPU, and 256-bit LPDDR5X memory controllers not found on the cIOD. AMD is aiming at CPU and GPU performance that competes with Apple's M3 Pro and M3 Max SoCs, at comparable PCB and power consumption.

AMD is using an integrated RDNA 3+ GPU in its next-gen Strix Halo APU, with a huge 40 Compute Units that works out to 2560 Stream Processors, 80 AI accelerators, 40 Ray accelerators, 160 TMUs, and an unknown amount of ROPs, with GPU clock speeds of up to 3.0GHz

AMD Ryzen AI HX Strix Halo APU expected features:

  • Zen 5 Chiplet Design
  • Up To 16 Cores
  • 64 MB of Shared L3 cache
  • 40 RDNA 3+ Compute Units
  • 32 MB MALL Cache (for iGPU)
  • 256-bit LPDDR5X-8000 Memory Controller
  • XDNA 2 Engine Integrated
  • Up To 60 AI TOPS
  • 16 PCIe Gen4 Lanes
  • 2H 2024 Launch (Expected)
  • FP11 Platform (55W-130W)
