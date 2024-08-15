AMD to unveil its beefed-up Strix Halo and Kraken APUs at CES 2025 in January

AMD to show off higher-end Strix Halo and Kraken APUs at CES 2025, with Strix Halo packing in Zen 5 CPU cores, and massively beefed-up RDNA 3.5 cores.

AMD is expected to unveil its beefed-up Strix Halo APU at CES 2025, which will succeed the just-released Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU with a helluva lot more gaming performance.

In a new post on X by leaker @AnhPhuH, we're learning that AMD's new Strix Halo and Kraken silicon will be shown off at CES 2025 in January 2025. This is moving right along with earlier rumors of a CES 2025 release for Strix Halo, which will feature up to a higher 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and a massively upgraded RDNA 3.5 GPU system over the current Strix Point APUs that will deliver discrete GPU levels of gaming performance.

There's been some juicy leaked thermal design data for AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU (links on that below), where we're to expect three different configurations: 55W, 80W, and 120W.

These figures don't consider memory power consumption, with AMD saying it would be 9W power for 32GB, and 13W of power for 128GB RAM. The leak also confirmed that the LPDDR5X-8533 memory would be tied to a 256-bit memory interface.

AMD is expected to use 40 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU power in its Strix Halo APU, which is a huge, huge improvement over the 12-16 Compute Units of RDNA 3.5 GPU found inside of the Strix Point APU that was just released.

This means we can expect over 2x the gaming performance out of Strix Halo than we do with Strix Point, keeping up with an RTX 4070 80W, which is not bad at all out of an APU. I can see AMD enjoying a fruitful year in 2025 with Strix Halo dominating laptops and handhelds, and I can't wait to see what designs we'll see powered by Strix Halo in 2025.