Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs to significantly bump DDR5 memory speeds

Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs are rumored to offer a significant bump in memory speed, and they are expected to be released sometime next month.

Intel's Arrow Lake processors are presumably around the corner, with the latest rumors pointing to a release of the new desktop CPUs sometime in late October. 

Ahead of the highly anticipated launch reports have come out that Intel's next-generation of desktop CPUs will come with a significant bump in DDR5 memory speeds, with WCCFTech reporting Core Ultra 200 series CPUs will come with support for 8000-10,000 MT/s with CUDIMM. For those that don't know, CUDIMM or Clocked Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Module, is the latest form of DDR5 memory that only came out this year. It was actually showcased at Computex 2024. 

The leak about a bump in DDR5 memory speeds comes from MebiuW from Weibo, who wrote that if this performance increase is true, Intel would have widened the memory capability gap between itself and AMD, which is currently struggling to reliably hit 7,000 MT/s. Intel's previous generation, called Raptor Lake, had a difficult job of reaching 8,000 MT/s, which means if these rumors are true, Intel would have made a significant bump in memory speeds with its Intel Core Ultra 200 series. 

To lend some more credence to this rumor the upcoming LGA 1851 motherboards will come with upgraded memory frequency support, as reports indicate these boards will come with an increase of 2,000 MT/s compared to the previous generation. This would put them in-line with the previous rumor about Intel Core Ultra 200 series coming with support for 8000-10,000 MT/s with CUDIMM modules. 

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

