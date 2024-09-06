First batch of GeForce NOW games for September has been announced, with 19 titles coming

September is a big month for PC gaming and a big one for GeForce NOW with Age of Mythology: Retold, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and more.

NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform continues to grow, with 19 games arriving in September 2024. This week's biggest PC releases are all accounted for: the return of the classic real-time strategy that is Age of Mythology: Retold, Supermassive Games' interactive movie The Casting of Frank Stone, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

These titles will be playable over the cloud for those with access via PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Age of Mythology: Retold is one that we've covered in detail. It's a remake of the mythology-based Age of Empires spin-off, where Atlantean, Greek, Egyptian, and Norse gods and units battle across an epic campaign and multiplayer skirmishes. You can see it in action in the video above, with gameplay captured in 4K with ray-tracing and RTX features enabled.

GeForce NOW has various subscription tiers, with the highest offering PC gamers direct access to a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig. So, Age of Mythology: Retold will look and feel the same as what you see above. Here's the complete list of confirmed GeForce NOW games for September 2024, including games due for release later in the month.

And as we're in the busy season for games, the list includes highly anticipated titles like Final Fantasy XVI, Frostpunk 2, The Plucky Squire, and more.