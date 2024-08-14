Black Myth: Wukong 'Final Trailer' - over four minutes of epic action and stunning visuals

After several years of development, the highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong is almost here, and the 'Final Trailer' is all kinds of epic.

Black Myth: Wukong was first showcased years ago and with the developer

Game Science is partnering with NVIDIA to incorporate cutting-edge ray-traced visuals into the cinematic action RPG retelling of the Journey to the West myth; it's been highly anticipated for a long, long time.

With the release right around the corner, August 20, for PC and PlayStation 5, the developers also dropped a Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool on Steam - check out our 4K performance results here. Interestingly, the Benchmark Tool hit an incredible 85,277 peak concurrent 'players' in its first 24 hours. And this is for something that only takes a few minutes to run.

Based on those numbers, Black Myth: Wukong will be huge. And with that, the 'Final Trailer' presents a stunning look at the game - from environments to mythical creatures, 'Transformations,' combat, cinematic sequences, and more. All footage featured in the trailer was captured from the PC version of the game, too. Check it out.

Hands down, this is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games ever made, so all that's left to discover is how good the overall experience is. Will it live up to the hype and promise seen across multiple trailers and deep dives over four years? Time will tell.

Here's the official summary of the game.