Black Myth: Wukong 'Final Trailer' - over four minutes of epic action and stunning visuals

Black Myth: Wukong was first showcased years ago and with the developer
Game Science is partnering with NVIDIA to incorporate cutting-edge ray-traced visuals into the cinematic action RPG retelling of the Journey to the West myth; it's been highly anticipated for a long, long time.
With the release right around the corner, August 20, for PC and PlayStation 5, the developers also dropped a Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool on Steam - check out our 4K performance results here. Interestingly, the Benchmark Tool hit an incredible 85,277 peak concurrent 'players' in its first 24 hours. And this is for something that only takes a few minutes to run.
Based on those numbers, Black Myth: Wukong will be huge. And with that, the 'Final Trailer' presents a stunning look at the game - from environments to mythical creatures, 'Transformations,' combat, cinematic sequences, and more. All footage featured in the trailer was captured from the PC version of the game, too. Check it out.
Hands down, this is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games ever made, so all that's left to discover is how good the overall experience is. Will it live up to the hype and promise seen across multiple trailers and deep dives over four years? Time will tell.
Here's the official summary of the game.
Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past.
Explore a Land of Vast Wonders - Enter a fascinating realm filled with the wonders and discoveries of ancient Chinese mythology! As the Destined One, you shall traverse an array of breathtaking and distinctive landscapes from the classic tale, composing an epic of adventure that is seen anew.
Confront Mighty Foes, Old and New - One of the major highlights of Journey to the West is its diverse cast of adversaries, each with their unique strengths. As the Destined One, you will encounter powerful foes and worthy rivals throughout your journey. Fearlessly engage them in epic battles where surrender is not an option.
Temper Your Mastery of Varied Spells - Spells, transformations, and magic vessels of all manifestations, in which some counteract while others amplify, have long been iconic combat elements of Chinese mythology.
As the Destined One, aside from mastering various staff techniques, you can also freely combine different spells, abilities, weapons, and equipment to find a winning strategy that best suits your combat style.
Discover Heartfelt Tales Behind Every Facade - Beneath the ferocity and craftiness of your foes lies an engaging tapestry of their origins, personalities, and motivations waiting to be revealed. As the Destined One, you will uncover the stories behind a variety of characters, delving beyond your battles with them to taste the love, hate, greed, and fury they once held and still carry within.