Starfield's first moon buggy vehicle revealed: The REV-8 and it's totally FREE

Nearly a full year after launch, Bethesda is finally introducing a vehicle into Starfield with the new Rev-8 moon buggy rover with a new free update.

It's official: Starfield is finally getting a land vehicle in one of the most important updates that Bethesda has ever released for the game.

Starfield is about to get a whole new lease on life. Today Bethesda announced the REV-8, an interstellar dune buggy rover that can zoom at high speeds across planet surfaces. Gone are the days of legging it across biomes and moons, and jet-packing in between to break up the monotony. Now exploration is about to get much, much more enjoyable.

The REV-8 features both first-person and third-person views, similar to Grand Theft Auto, and it's coming to Starfield later today with a free update. It features nitro boosts, thrusters to minimize impact damage, and even comes equipped with explosive rockets that can fire at enemies.

The new vehicle should bring players back into Starfield for nothing else than careening across the cosmos in their very own REV-8 cruisers, and we can only imagine what kind of mods this will lead to...

Here's some info straight from a Bethesda press release:

The REV-8 comes equipped with a mounted turret, armor for additional protection when driving, room for a companion, and boosters to cover ground more quickly or get out of a sticky situation. Boosters can even add some jump to the ride, allowing players to sail through the air and reach areas that would have previously been much tougher to get to.

To launch the REV-8, head to a ship service technician to install a vehicle module. After being installed on their ship of choice, the REV-8 will automatically deploy outside the ship wherever players land.

