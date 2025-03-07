Star Wars Genesis 7.2 is Starfield's biggest conversion mod yet

As part of the efforts to turn Starfield into the quintessential Star Wars RPG, the Genesis mod-project has received its largest update to date.

TL;DR: The ambitious mod Star Wars: Genesis converts Starfield into a Star Wars RPG, with the upcoming 7.2 update 'Dawn of the Empire' adding new 5 factions, 36 locations, new weapons, perks and more. The ambitious mod Star Wars: Genesis converts Starfield into a Star Wars RPG, with the upcoming 7.2 update 'Dawn of the Empire' adding new 5 factions, 36 locations, new weapons, perks and more.

Since its release in 2022, Starfield has received a lukewarm reception from fans for a mainline Bethesda title. In fact, many believe the game's greatest potential lies in its suitability as a Star Wars experience.

A dedicated team of modders has been working to do just that - with Star Wars: Genesis - a total conversion mod that transforms nearly every aspect of the game into a Star Wars RPG. First released in August 2024, Genesis introduces an entirely new main story, new factions, NPCs, cities, adjusted voice lines, weapons, force powers, and more.

Footage of the mod shows off exactly how well Bethesda's open-world formula works in the Star Wars universe: blasting stormtroopers, hijacking TIE fighters, and bartering in Coruscant cantinas. It even improves on some of Starfield's biggest flaws, reducing loading screens, rebalancing combat, and adding more variety to the game's repetitive points of interest.

4

Credit: DeityVengy

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Of course, the mod isn't perfect. It blends content from multiple eras - Clone Wars, Old Republic, Original Trilogy, and Sequel Trilogy - so don't expect a totally seamless universe. You also can't play as a Jedi yet. But considering the massive undertaking required to overhaul every city, NPC, weapon, and quest, it's incredible the mod exists at all.

4

Credit: DeityVengy

The project has been receiving regular updates, with the 7.2 iteration due to add five new factions, 26 locations, lore-accurate weapons, reworked skill perks, and even the ability to play as a droid. Genesis has grown so ambitious that it's now developed its own timeline and lore. Like Skyblivion and Fallout: London, Genesis remains entirely free, developed purely from passion - even securing permission from Lucasfilm to officially use Star Wars music in place of Starfield's original score.

To dive into the mod, you'll need the Steam version of Starfield. There's a bit of setup involved, but the Wabbajack automated installer simplifies the process. For all the details and to get started, head over to the project's official website.