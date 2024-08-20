New first-party Xbox games may not show up on Xbox Game Pass Standard for a full year or longer

Microsoft details the new $14.99/month Xbox Game Pass Standard tier that will replace the now-defunct $9.99 Console tier, will not include day one games.

Microsoft today updated gamers on what to expect with its new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier.

A bit ago, Microsoft raised the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to $19.99/month while simultaneously removing its $9.99/month Console tier. As it currently stands, console gamers cannot actually subscribe to a Game Pass tier that offers pooled access to hundreds of games outside of Ultimate.

That's going to change soon with the introduction of Xbox Game Pass Standard. The Standard tier will replace the Console tier and cost +50% more than its predecessor while offering the added bonus of online multiplayer. Microsoft still doesn't have an exact launch date for Standard, but the tier is currently being tested in the Xbox Insiders program.

In an announcement post, Microsoft also reiterated that Xbox Game Pass Standard will not be getting new first-party games day and date, meaning Standard subscribers won't get access to heavy-hitters like Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, or even The Elder Scrolls VI upon launch.

The Standard tier will get new games eventually, just not at launch, and Microsoft says it could take a full year or longer before new first-party Xbox games show up on the Standard tier:

"Some games coming to Game Pass Ultimate (day one games or other game entries) will not be immediately available with Game Pass Standard and may be added to the library at a future date (can be up to 12 months or more and will vary by title).

"We'll continue to share with all Game Pass members when games are being added and available to play for each plan."

