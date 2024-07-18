FTC calls Xbox Game Pass Standard tier a 'degraded product,' alleges harm to consumers

The Federal Trade Commission alleges that the combination of the new Game Pass price hike alongside a 'degraded' Standard tier could harm consumers.

The Federal Trade Commission alleges that Microsoft's recent decisions with Xbox Game Pass will cause harm to consumers.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A bit ago, Microsoft announced that it would be making big changes to its Xbox Game Pass multi-game subscription service. Game Pass Ultimate has been raised by $3, from $16.99 a month to the new $19.99 a month price, and Game Pass Console tier has now been removed entirely, and will be replaced with a new higher-cost Standard tier "in the coming months" that removes day-and-date releases and trades that big benefit out with online multiplayer.

Popular Now: Samsung notifies supply chain in Taiwan that its HBM3E AI memory has been qualified by NVIDIA

These adjustments were caught by the FTC, who is currently appealing a decision made by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in July 2023 that had led to the closure of the $70 billion Microsoft-Activision merger. In a new filing, the FTC alleges that these price hikes, in tandem with the new "degraded" Xbox Game Pass Standard product, will cause harm to consumers.

3

A closer look at Xbox Game Pass Ultimate pricing trends from launch to present.

The filing reads: