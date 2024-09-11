Xbox Game Pass Standard tier for console removes access to Starfield, Diablo 4, and more

Recently, Microsoft announced that it was raising prices for its Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscription services while removing the current Xbox Game Pass for Console subscription tier and replacing it with the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier.
The new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier for Xbox Series X|S owners is here. The $15 USD monthly subscription removes access to many titles that were previously available on the Console tier, including first-party heavy hitters like Starfield, Diablo 4, Forza Motorsport, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and the recently released Age of Mythology: Retold.
Even third-party titles and indie games recently added to Game Pass, including Core Keeper, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Still Wakes the Deep, and many more, aren't available in the Xbox Game Pass Standard tier. Per this thread on Resetera, over 40 games have been scrubbed.
It is surprising that a game like Starfield has been removed, considering it is now a year old. Forza Motorsport, launched in October 2023, is another surprising removal. It points to the Xbox Game Pass Standard being a lackluster tier, where subscribers must wait a long time for first-party Xbox titles to arrive. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also provides access to PC Game Pass, is the better deal at $20 USD per month.
Interestingly, PC Game Pass remains unchanged regarding new games and titles like Starfield. In fact, for Xbox console gamers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the only worthwhile tier. On the plus side, existing Xbox Game Pass for Console subscribers will keep access to all games as long as they stay subscribed.
Here's the list of games removed from the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier.
- Age of Mythology: Retold Standard Edition
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Botany Manor
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Core Keeper
- Creatures of Ava
- Diablo 4
- Dungeons Of Hinterberg
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Flock
- Forza Motorsport Standard Edition
- Galacticare
- Go Mecha Ball
- Harold Halibut
- Hauntii
- Heavy Weapon
- Humanity
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Magical Delicacy
- MLB The Show 24
- Neon White
- Octopath Traveller 2
- Open Roads
- Payday 3
- PlateUp!
- Robin Hood - Sherwood Builders
- Rolling Hills: Make Sushi, Make Friends
- Sea of Solitude
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Slime Rancher 2
- SpiderHeck
- Star Trucker
- Starfield
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Tchia
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- The Rewinder
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank
- Valorant
- You Suck at Parking - Complete Edition
