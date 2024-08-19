Final Fantasy XVI PC demo up on Steam, full game launches in September

It's official: Final Fantasy XVI will launch on PC next month in September, Square Enix has announced.
Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC storefronts Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17, 2024, and a demo for the PC version is currently up on Steam.
The PC port will be priced at $50 for the base game, and $70 for the complete edition that includes all paid DLC--Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide. FFXVI's PC launch comes at a time when Square Enix's overall quarterly revenues have fallen to their lowest point in years, so this release should help boost the company's earnings for the Q2 period (July - Sept) and well into the holiday Q3 period (Oct - Dec).
The publisher has yet to detail any special features of the FFXVI PC version, but the Steam listing does confirm HDR will be supported. The PC spec requirements are also somewhat lenient, but an SSD is required in order to play.
System Requirements
Minimum:
- OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i5-8400
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A580 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 170 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.
Recommended:
- OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X / Intel® Core™ i7-10700
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 170 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.