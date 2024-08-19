Final Fantasy XVI PC demo up on Steam, full game launches in September

Final Fantasy XVI is officially coming to Steam next month for $49.99 with a $69.99 complete edition, and a demo of the game is currently available now.

It's official: Final Fantasy XVI will launch on PC next month in September, Square Enix has announced.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC storefronts Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17, 2024, and a demo for the PC version is currently up on Steam.

The PC port will be priced at $50 for the base game, and $70 for the complete edition that includes all paid DLC--Echoes of the Fallen and The Rising Tide. FFXVI's PC launch comes at a time when Square Enix's overall quarterly revenues have fallen to their lowest point in years, so this release should help boost the company's earnings for the Q2 period (July - Sept) and well into the holiday Q3 period (Oct - Dec).

The publisher has yet to detail any special features of the FFXVI PC version, but the Steam listing does confirm HDR will be supported. The PC spec requirements are also somewhat lenient, but an SSD is required in order to play.

System Requirements

Minimum:

OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i5-8400

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A580 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 170 GB available space

Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.

Recommended: