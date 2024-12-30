Upgraded ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld with 'stronger hardware' teased for CES 2025

TL;DR: The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld, first showcased at Computex, impressed with its OLED display and Ryzen 7 8840U processor. Despite launching after competitors, it offers a strong alternative to devices like ASUS's ROG Ally. With CES 2025 approaching, ZOTAC hints at a new model featuring enhanced hardware, possibly integrating AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 chips for improved performance. The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld, first showcased at Computex, impressed with its OLED display and Ryzen 7 8840U processor. Despite launching after competitors, it offers a strong alternative to devices like ASUS's ROG Ally. With CES 2025 approaching, ZOTAC hints at a new model featuring enhanced hardware, possibly integrating AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 chips for improved performance.

When we had the chance to go hands-on with the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld at Computex earlier this year, we were immediately impressed. With its robust Steam Deck-like form, vibrant 800-nit 120 Hz OLED display, fast memory, and Ryzen 7 8840U processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, it presented a viable alternative to other Windows-based devices like the ROG Ally from ASUS.

When it comes to PC gaming handhelds, OLED can be a game changer in its right thanks to the excellent contrast and color accuracy; however, ZOTAC's handheld arrived on the market several months after similar non-OLED devices from Lenovo, ASUS, and MSI hit the scene.

With CES 2025 right around the corner, AMD is expected to announce the new Ryzen Z2 series of chips for handhelds. And with that, ZOTAC is teasing a new GAMING ZONE device with "stronger hardware."

"Following the successful launch of the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE, ZOTAC GAMING's first-ever gaming handheld with an AMOLED display, premium controls, and hardware, ZOTAC is back to give media a very early sneak peek on the potential next step of the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE with stronger hardware." - ZOTAC PR

Although "stronger hardware" is a relatively vague term, it suggests that the GAMING ZONE refresh will incorporate either the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip or the Ryzen AI HX 370 - both include more powerful RDNA 3.5 Radeon graphics. Keeping the OLED display and enhancing memory capacity and bandwidth, alongside a larger battery, could also be on the cards. We should expect a double-digit performance improvement compared to the original design, so stay tuned for more details as they're made available.