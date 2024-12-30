All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Upgraded ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld with 'stronger hardware' teased for CES 2025

A ZOTAC GAMING ZONE gaming handheld refresh is going to debut at CES 2025, promising 'stronger hardware' compared to the original.

Upgraded ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld with 'stronger hardware' teased for CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld, first showcased at Computex, impressed with its OLED display and Ryzen 7 8840U processor. Despite launching after competitors, it offers a strong alternative to devices like ASUS's ROG Ally. With CES 2025 approaching, ZOTAC hints at a new model featuring enhanced hardware, possibly integrating AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 chips for improved performance.

When we had the chance to go hands-on with the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld at Computex earlier this year, we were immediately impressed. With its robust Steam Deck-like form, vibrant 800-nit 120 Hz OLED display, fast memory, and Ryzen 7 8840U processor with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, it presented a viable alternative to other Windows-based devices like the ROG Ally from ASUS.

Upgraded ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld with 'stronger hardware' teased for CES 2025 2
2

When it comes to PC gaming handhelds, OLED can be a game changer in its right thanks to the excellent contrast and color accuracy; however, ZOTAC's handheld arrived on the market several months after similar non-OLED devices from Lenovo, ASUS, and MSI hit the scene.

With CES 2025 right around the corner, AMD is expected to announce the new Ryzen Z2 series of chips for handhelds. And with that, ZOTAC is teasing a new GAMING ZONE device with "stronger hardware."

"Following the successful launch of the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE, ZOTAC GAMING's first-ever gaming handheld with an AMOLED display, premium controls, and hardware, ZOTAC is back to give media a very early sneak peek on the potential next step of the ZOTAC GAMING ZONE with stronger hardware."

- ZOTAC PR

Although "stronger hardware" is a relatively vague term, it suggests that the GAMING ZONE refresh will incorporate either the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip or the Ryzen AI HX 370 - both include more powerful RDNA 3.5 Radeon graphics. Keeping the OLED display and enhancing memory capacity and bandwidth, alongside a larger battery, could also be on the cards. We should expect a double-digit performance improvement compared to the original design, so stay tuned for more details as they're made available.

Photo of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card
Best Deals: ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$868.89 USD
$868.91 USD $872.13 USD
Buy
$1359.96 CAD
$1142.30 CAD $1329.88 CAD
Buy
£850.54
£850.62 £856.88
Buy
$868.89 USD
$868.91 USD $872.13 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2024 at 8:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techpowerup.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles