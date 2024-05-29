ZOTAC teases its new GAMING ZONE high-end PC gaming handheld with OLED display

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE is set to be revealed at Computex 2024, a new gaming handheld with high-end specs and a tasty high-refresh-rate OLED display.

ZOTAC Technology is set to make a big splash at Computex 2024 with a range of new products and compact, all-in-one solutions for AI, gaming, and professionals. ZOTAC GAMING will be there with its latest lineup of discrete GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards. Demos will showcase full DLSS 3.5 with Ray Reconstruction ray tracing, AI-powered NPCs, generative tools, and even an AI chatbot.

ZOTAC GAMING ZONE PC gaming handheld teaser, image credit: ZOTAC.

However, for those who love PC gaming in all its forms, ZOTAC's most exciting announcement and reveal will be the new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE handheld, described as a "high-performance portable PC." The specs are a bit light, and all we have to go with is the teaser image you can see above - but we know one tasty little detail.

The ZOTAC GAMING ZONE PC gaming handheld will feature a 7-inch AMOLED multi-touch high-refresh-rate display. Actually, ZOTAC is teasing one other feature.

That is 2-stage adjustable triggers, a cool feature usually seen in pro controllers for consoles. With an OLED display, "top-end specs," and robust controls, it sounds like ZOTAC is going all out here.

"Ever since the establishment of the ZOTAC GAMING brand, we have strived to provide an unmatched gaming experience for enthusiasts worldwide," said Tony Wong, Chief Executive Officer of ZOTAC. "We have made considerable efforts to raise the bar with our debut handheld, tailor-made with competitive features for all gamers."

It will be interesting to see how it compares with the ROG Ally X from ASUS and the rumored Lenovo Legion GO Light, which will be at Computex 2024. ZOTAC has confirmed that functional design prototypes will be at the show, and visitors can go hands-on with them.