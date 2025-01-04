Acer NITRO Blaze 11, Blaze 8 gaming handhelds to debut at CES 2025 with AMD Strix Point APUs

TL;DR: Acer is set to unveil its NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds at CES 2025, featuring AMD's new Strix Point APU, which offers significant improvements over the current NITRO Blaze 7. This launch positions Acer to compete with other brands like ASUS, Valve, Lenovo, ZOTAC, and MSI in the gaming handheld market. Acer is set to unveil its NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds at CES 2025, featuring AMD's new Strix Point APU, which offers significant improvements over the current NITRO Blaze 7. This launch positions Acer to compete with other brands like ASUS, Valve, Lenovo, ZOTAC, and MSI in the gaming handheld market.

Acer is reportedly preparing its new NITRO Blaze 11 and NITRO Blaze 8 gaming handhelds for CES 2025, rocking AMD's new Strix Point APU inside.

In a new report from VideoCardz, we're learning that Acer's new NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds will be powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU, which is a BIG upgrade over the Ryzen 7 8840U "Hawk Point" APUs inside of Acer's current-gen NITRO Blaze 7 gaming handheld.

ASUS has its ROG Alloy, Valve with its Steam Deck, Lenovo with the Legion GO, ZOTAC and its ZONE handheld, and even MSI and its Claw are all on the market with various gaming handhelds, but Acer was late to the game with its NITRO Blaze 7. Things could change with the new Strix Point APU-powered NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 handhelds, offering far more CPU and GPU power than the current-gen designs.

We are expecting a flood of new gaming handhelds at CES 2025, with Lenovo preparing its Legion Go 2025, Legion Go S, and Legion Go S SteamOS Edition, ZOTAC with its new ZONE 2, MSI and its Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ gaming handhelds, and then the Acer NITRO Blaze 11 and Blaze 8 gaming handhelds. We don't have much longer to wait, so expect the full unveiling next week at CES 2025.