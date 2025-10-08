Battlefield 6 official PC requirements, console performance, and mandatory software

Battlefield 6 is right around the corner, and the official PC specifications are out, along with what software you will need to be able to launch the game.

Battlefield PC Requirements

Battlefield 6 is right around the corner, and Battlefield Studios released the official PC requirements along with console performance targets per mode in late August to give players an idea of what to expect when they jump into the mayhem. But, it isn't all just hardware; there is also some software you should be aware of before buying the game.

Let's start with PC. The absolute bare minimum specifications you will need to play Battlefield 6 when it releases will be a GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380, paired with an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600. Additionally, PC gamers running a budget system will be able to play BF6 with an HDD with at least 55GB of free space, but it's definitely recommended to install the title on an SSD if you have one available. With that hardware, Battlefield Studios expects you to hit 1080p @ 30FPS with Low Settings.

Moving up to 1080p @ 80FPS, Low Settings, PC gamers will need at least a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580, paired with an Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. That hardware will also get you 1440p @ 60FPS at High Settings. The jump to 4K @ 60FPS or 1440p @ 144FPS is quite considerable for BF6, with Battlefield Studios recommending a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, paired with an Intel Core i9-12900k / AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and 32GB of RAM (16GB is recommended for all other performance targets).

Console Performance

Xbox

Xbox Series S : 1080p, 60FPS

: 1080p, 60FPS Xbox Series X Fidelity Mode : 1440p, 60FPS

: 1440p, 60FPS Xbox Series X Performance Mode: 1280p, 80FPS

PlayStation

PS5 Fidelity Mode : 1440p, 60FPS

: 1440p, 60FPS PS5 Performance Mode : 1280p, 80FPS

: 1280p, 80FPS PS5 Pro Fidelity Mode : 2160p, 60FPS

: 2160p, 60FPS PS5 Pro Performance Mode: 1620p, 80FPS

Battlefield Software Requirements

Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI)

Battlefield 6 requires a system that is Hypervisor-Protected Code Integrity (HVCI) "capable", and while it isn't technically enforced, meaning the game won't run without it, it's recommended to switch this on in your Windows settings to ensure the game runs as smoothly as possible. The wording of this requirement is somewhat ambiguous, as it doesn't state that HVCI is required to run the game, but rather that the system on which the game is running is HVCI "capable".

To enable HVCI, search "Core Isolation" in the Windows taskbar or within the settings app, then switch on Memory Integrity. This Windows feature helps protect critical parts of the operating system from being tampered with by malware, drivers, or exploits. Since BF6 uses kernel-level anti-cheat (EA Javelin), enabling this setting will inform Javelin that nothing suspicious is operating at a deep level within the system.

Secure Boot / TPM 2.0

Secure Boot / TPM 2.0 protects a system from unauthorized malware. It's a UEFI firmware that only allows trusted, digitally signed bootloaders and OS components to run when your PC starts. BF6 requires Secure Boot to be enabled, as EA's anti-cheat needs to verify that no rootkits or malicious boot-level code are hiding before Windows loads.

As for TPM 2, this is a small chip built into modern PCs that stores cryptographic keys for security, and why it matters for BF6 is that TPM provides secure attestation that your system hasn't been tampered with at a hardware or firmware level. Users can check if TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot are enabled by navigating to the "Help" tab in Steam and click System Information. If you want to check if it's enabled outside of Steam, you can hit CTRL + R and type "msinfo32" and hit enter. This will bring up System Information, where you will find Secure Boot listed.

For TPM 2.0 checking, you can hit CTRL + R and type "tpm.msc". Here you will see if it's enabled. If Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 aren't enabled, you will need to head to your BIOS to toggle on both options. Unfortunately, the enabling processes are entirely dependent on your motherboard manufacturer, as each brand has located the features in different parts of the BIOS.

So, I would recommend looking at your motherboard manual to see where each is located within the settings, and follow the steps to enable them. If you don't have a physical copy of your motherboard manual, a digital one can be found online.

Then we have Virtualization Based Security (VBS), another security feature, but this one protects the kernel of your operating system through virtual environments. System Information in Windows (msinfo32) shows if VBS is running.

Ultimately, all of these Windows features are to ensure that your system isn't compromised with any malware, and are essentially ways for EA's anti-cheat software to verify your machine hasn't been altered in such a way that could result in cheating, hence why they are mandatory. Even the ones that aren't mandatory, I would recommend enabling them for the smoothest experience possible with BF6, as leaving them disabled may result in some issues upon launching BF6.

Battlefield 6 is scheduled to launch on October 10 and will be available via the EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam.