TRENDING NOW: NASA confirms massive solar flare will hit Earth, arrival time found

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review

Samsung's legendary 980 PRO is now available with a PS5 certified heat sink. This thing is cool under fire in all scenarios.

@JonCoulterSSD
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 8:00 AM CDT
Rating: 96%Manufacturer: Samsung (MZ-V8P1T0CW)
Introduction & Drive Details

The recent trend in Gen4 NVMe storage is to market the drive for not only PC use but also for PlayStation 5 internal storage expansion. This trend is easy to understand when you consider the PS5 comes stock with a woefully inadequate 667GB internal SSD with an actual usable space of about 580GB. With the size of many of today's popular games regularly exceeding 100GB for an install, more fast internal storage is almost a requirement for a good PS5 user experience.

Sony recommends a Gen4 SSD with a minimum sequential read speed of 5,500 MB/s, a heat sink no more than 8mm above the top of the SSD PCB, and no more than 2.45mm below the SSD PCB. Combined total height, including the SSD, not to exceed 11.25mm. There aren't a whole lot of Gen4 M.2 NVMe options out there that meet Sony's stated requirements and still cool the SSD effectively. Cooling the SSD effectively is paramount for not only sustained performance but for noise control as well. If the expansion SSD hits a temp of 80c, then the PS5 cooling fan switches into high gear, bringing with it up to 56dB of unpleasantness, as illustrated by the graph below:

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 33 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 37 IMAGES

As you can see from the above graph provided by Samsung, proper heat mitigation is essential for the best user experience possible. The same goes for PC enthusiasts, albeit with lower noise pollution in the mix. Proper cooling is a big deal in the world of Gen4 solid state storage. Samsung offers something for its 980 Series SSDs that no one else in the industry does, and we love it. When you buy a Samsung 980 PRO or 980 non-PRO, you can make firmware level changes using Samsung's award-winning Magician Software as demonstrated below:

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 34 | TweakTown.com

Samsung grants the user of its compatible SSDs the ability to fundamentally change how the SSD behaves. The user can choose from Full Performance Mode, Standard Mode, Power Saving Mode, or Custom Mode. The less power, the cooler the drive will run at a small expense of performance that may or may not be perceivable to the user. Samsung's 980 Series SSDs are the only NVMe SSDs that the user can tailor in this manner to fit one's individual needs.

Now being who we are, we always seem to default to MAXIMUM power, which is exactly what we did when performing our own temperature testing. Below is a 980 PRO without heat sink set to Full Performance Mode (with no airflow) after running two sets of 9 iterations of CDM sequential:

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 35 | TweakTown.com

We had no problem quickly bringing up the drive's internal temperature to a fiery 79c under these conditions. Next, we took our 980 PRO with Heatsink (with no airflow) and subjected it to the very same 18 iterations of CDM sequential:

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 36 | TweakTown.com

The 980 PRO with Heatsink maxed out at a cool 57c. Impressive, especially considering we are running full power mode. Samsung's new heat sink is beautifully designed and absolutely effective, perfect for PC or PS5 applications.

Having already tested the 980 PRO many times, we know it to be an elite performer; however, we've not tested the 1TB 980 PRO with 3 series firmware, so we will again put it through our exclusive gauntlet of benchmarks and see if there are any improvements worth noting. Samsung did mention there will be a newer firmware specifically tailored for the heat sink edition coming in the near future.

Drive Details

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.comSamsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.comSamsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

Although not pictured, we will mention that Samsung adopted a new eco-friendly packaging for 980 PRO with Heatsink. The Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink is packed using a certified eco-friendly pulp tray.

Jon's Test System Specifications

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, Anvil, ATTO

CrystalDiskMark

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com

CDM testing reveals current firmware to deliver that same record-breaking 102 MB/s 4K Q1T1 read that the 980 PRO is known for. Additionally, we are getting slightly better sequential write performance than we got with 2 series firmware.

Anvil's Storage Utilities

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.com

The 980 PRO is all about performance where we want to see it the most. Read. Compared with previous firmware, 3 series firmware takes a slight step back here. Still top of the heap, though.

ATTO

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 18 | TweakTown.com

ATTO also shows a slight regression with 3 series firmware.

Real-World Testing: Transfers, Gaming, PCM10

Transfer Rates

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 19 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 20 | TweakTown.com

Here, we essentially see no difference between the firmware revisions.

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 21 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 22 | TweakTown.com

Again, essentially no difference between the firmware revisions, but we are delighted to see 4,000 MB/s read transfer as it's a milestone of sorts in the lab.

Game Level Loading

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 23 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 24 | TweakTown.com

This is a nice improvement and one where it matters. Gaming is what the 980 Pro with HS is designed to do, so even a slight improvement here is worth noting. Outstanding.

PCM10 Storage Tests

PCMark 10 Storage Test is the most advanced and most accurate real-world consumer storage test ever made. There are four different tests you can choose from; we run two of them.

The Full System Drive Benchmark and the Quick System Drive Benchmark. The Full System Drive Benchmark writes 204 GB of data over the duration of the test. The Quick System Drive Benchmark writes 23 GB of data over the duration of the test. These tests directly correlate with mainstream user experience.

PCMark 10 Full System Drive Benchmark

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 25 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 26 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 27 | TweakTown.com

This particular test writes over 204GB data and covers a broad range of common consumer tasks, including booting Windows 10, file transfers, Adobe and Office applications, and startup times for games including Battlefield V, COD Black Ops 4, and Overwatch. Unlike synthetic numbers, this is comprehensive real-world data which is why we use it to rank SSDs in terms of user experience.

500 MB/s storage bandwidth is what we are looking for here, and the 980 PRO once again delivers the goods in an elite manner.

PCMark 10 Quick System Drive Benchmark

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 28 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 29 | TweakTown.com
Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 30 | TweakTown.com

Just a touch lower than before here as well, but the 980 PRO with Heatsink manages to deliver the 450 MB/s storage bandwidth we want to see here as well. Nice.

Final Thoughts

Samsung has done with the 980 PRO with Heatsink what Samsung always seems to do when they set out to do something; they do it right. Our testing shows Samsung's exquisitely designed PS5 compatible heat sink to be highly effective. Despite its compact size, it delivers cool temps as good as anything we've seen, even when running in full power mode. Impressive.

Even without a heat sink, the 980 PRO is inherently cooler running than most other Gen 4 SSDs for a few reasons. First, the 980 PRO is the most power-efficient SSD in its class:

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 37 | TweakTown.com

Another reason being the 980 PRO is a single-sided SSD with all heat-generating components located on one side of its PCB. It is easier to cool than double-sided SSDs. Lastly, the 980 PRO, even the 2TB model, only has two flash packages on board when we commonly see other brands with up to eight flash packages at 2TB. Fewer components, less power draw, less heat, easier to cool.

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 31 | TweakTown.com

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage tests. When an SSD scores 7,000 or more here we designate it as TweakTown Elite. The 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB is a TweakTown Elite Performer. Outstanding.

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB SSD Review 32 | TweakTown.com

Cool temps, PS5 compatibility, and certified TweakTown Elite, Samsung's 980 PRO with Heatsink has earned our highest award.

Pros

  • Cool Temps
  • Low Power
  • PS5 Certified

Cons

  • None
Performance

95%

Quality

100%

Features

100%

Value

90%

Overall

96%

The Bottom Line

Certified TweakTown Elite, cool under fire and ideal for PS5, the 980 PRO HS is hard to beat.

TweakTown award
96%

Samsung 980 PRO with Heatsink 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD

Read about TweakTown's awards!

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

