All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review

BIOSTAR brings the bling with its newest portable SSD, the P500 RGB. We explore the 1TB model today and see what it's all about.

@JonCoulterSSD
Published Wed, Oct 6 2021 6:42 PM CDT
Rating: 87%Manufacturer: BIOSTAR (SR10AP3E3T-PMABL-BS2)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Introduction & Drive Details

BIOSTAR has a new portable SSD that will appeal to RGB lovers across the globe. The BIOSTAR P500 offers up to 1TB of fast, durable, and stylish storage. The drive has a rugged aluminum body that is EMI/ESD certified. This unique USB 3.2 Gen2 device offers sequential throughput of up to 1,000 MB/s and nearly universal compatibility due to its backward-compatible USB interface.

RGB is a nice feature, and it appeals to a lot of consumers. However, there are times when one needs to be more discrete, and BIOSTAR recognizing this, has added a smart RGB switch. The switch is motion-activated, and when the drive is tilted at a 45-degree angle, RGB is switched off. We like that. We also like that the RGB lighting strips show full RGB color when the SSD is running and automatically switches to "breathing" mode when idle.

Enclosure Details

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 27 IMAGES
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 02 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 03 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 04 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 05 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 06 | TweakTown.com

We searched but did not find the P500 for sale in the Americas. The drive comes with a Type-C to C cable and a Type-C to A cable, which is nice to see.

Jon's Test System Specifications - Intel NUC 11 Pro

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 07 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 08 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 09 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 10 | TweakTown.com

Note: For USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 SSDs, we test on our Z590 system set to match our Intel NUC 11 specs (4.8GHz, 8-threads, DDR4 3200, balanced power plan).

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.1 External Aluminum SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$179.98
$179.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2021 at 12:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 11 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 12 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 13 | TweakTown.com

CDM verifies that the P500 is fully capable of 1 GB/s throughput. Write throughput within the drive's pseudo-SLC layer is checking in at 950 MB/s.

ATTO

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 14 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 15 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 16 | TweakTown.com

ATTO results demonstrate a good consistent pattern that doesn't show any signs of throttling along the way. Excellent.

Blackmagic

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 17 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 18 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 19 | TweakTown.com

Blackmagic shows the P500 1TB to be a capable device up to 2160p 30 fps if you should choose to employ it as fast digital video storage.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10 & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 20 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 21 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 22 | TweakTown.com

We would like to see better results here to be sure.

Transfer Rates

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 23 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 24 | TweakTown.com
BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 25 | TweakTown.comBIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 26 | TweakTown.com

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-swallow 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. As we see it, this excellent performance when transferring data more than makes up for lower than expected PCM10 results. This is where portable performance matters most, and this is where the P500 delivers. Excellent.

Final Thoughts

With the best RGB implementation we've seen to date for a portable storage device and exceptional transfer rates with wide compatibility across devices, BIOSTAR's P500 has a lot to offer. However, there are a couple of things that give us pause. The first is availability. We could not find the P500 for sale in the Americas yet, so availability is a potential problem for half the globe. The big one for us, though, is BIOSTAR's lack of warranty info. Does it even come with a warranty? We have no idea.

BIOSTAR P500 Portable RGB 1TB SSD Review 27 | TweakTown.com

Pros

  • Transfer Rates
  • Portability
  • RGB

Cons

  • Unknown Warranty Terms
  • Availability

Performance

85%

Quality

85%

Features

90%

Value

N/A

Overall

87%

The Bottom Line

Looks great and performs well, but lacks warranty.

87%

Sabrent Rocket Pro 1TB USB 3.1 External Aluminum SSD

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$179.98
$179.98--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/6/2021 at 12:42 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Jon joined the TweakTown team in 2013 and has since reviewed 100s of new storage products. Jon became a computer enthusiast when Windows XP launched. He was into water cooling and benching ATI video cards with modded drivers. Jon has been building computers for others for more than 10 years. Jon became a storage enthusiast the day he first booted an Intel X25-M G1 80GB SSD. Look for Jon to bring consumer SSD reviews into the spotlight.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.