Team T-Force Delta RGB 1TB SATA SSD Review

Team surprises with its SATA-based T-Force Delta RGB SSD! Join us as we investigate the 1TB model and see what it has to offer us.

Published Wed, Oct 21 2020 8:55 AM CDT
Rating: 92%Manufacturer: Team (T253TR001T3C313)
Team has had solid success with several of its NVMe platforms, their Cardea lineup being one of the largest and best currently on the market. That said, they continue to push new SATA products to market, filling every segment in the market.

When it comes to SATA, T-Force Delta is the flagship for Team, and in their current setup, they offer four models with a new Delta Max at the top. The model in house today, the Delta RGB SSD, is a tier lower, offering 16.8 million color RGB lighting behind two colorways; white or black. Several capacities are made available, including 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB.

The performance of the Delta RGB is rated at 560 MB/s read and write with 90K IOPS 4K. MSRP of the 1TB Team Delta RGB comes in at $119.99 with a three-year warranty.

The packaging is quite colorful, with both colorways of the drive shown on the front. Capacity is listed to the right at 1TB.

The back goes into more detail about the drive, including supported RGB services and setup with the 5v header.

Unboxing, the packaging includes the drive, manual, and RGB cable. Looking at the drive, we have a black metal frame with branding and T-Force logo in the center of the transparent plastic.

The edge of the drive houses the SATA connection along with the 5v micro USB connection for the RGB functionality.

Opening the drive, we can see the RGB functionality is inclusive to the lid of the drive. The drive PCB sports an SM2258 controller paired with 96L SanDisk TLC.

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Sequential Read is on point with marketing; 563 MB/s read 511 MB/s write. 4KQ1 reaches 34 MB/s.

Throwing a larger workload at the Delta, we see almost identical performance.

PCMark10 system drive testing shows the Delta RGB right in the middle of the pack, slightly better than the 860 Pro in the same 1TB capacity.

Running through Data Drive testing, the Delta again beats out the 860 Pro with a score of 1578.

Price/Performance is rather good for the Delta, climbing the ranks in our charts to 98.7%.

Team surprised me with this drive because I didn't go into the review expecting a top-end solution. Starting with the unboxing, I began to get a feeling this drive was a bit better than I thought, offering a metal chassis, which isn't too common anymore. The PCB has a pretty solid build quality and is on a proven good controller with the SM2258 and BICS TLC combination.

Performance is at the top of SATA capabilities at 560 MB/s read sequential with 34 MB/s at 4KQ1 but can surpass the 860 Pro, making it legit in my eyes. PCMark showed good results from the Delta, putting it right behind the Mercury Extreme Pro from OWC and about 20MB/s quicker than the 860 Pro. Data Drive testing showed the Delta lost no performance, 40 MB/s quicker than the 860 Pro.

The pricing of the 1TB Delta RGB puts this drive in a competitive slot. With its MSRP at $119.99, its quicker than the 860 Pro in nearly all scenarios yet has a price that's almost $100 cheaper at the time of writing!

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Performance

90%

Quality

90%

Features

92%

Value

95%

Overall

92%

The Bottom Line

Team has a fantastic product in the T-Force Delta RGB SATA SSD offering amazing performance for your hard earned dollar!

TweakTown award
92%

Team T-Force Delta RGB 1TB SATA SSD

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

