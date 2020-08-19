NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
TRENDING NOW: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: 40-50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti for $1399?!

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review

Samsung launches the T7 portable SSD, not to be confused with the T7 Touch. Let's see what it's all about in the 2TB capacity.

@TylerBernath
Tyler Bernath
Published Wed, Aug 19 2020 9:25 AM CDT
Rating: 91%Manufacturer: Samsung (MU-PC2T0R/AM)
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung's release schedule has slowed significantly over the last year. Going back to 2015, we had one release every year for their portable lineup, but 2019 ended with no movement in the market.

Early February, Samsung surprised us with the T7 Touch, a drive very similar to today's Portable SSD T7. Removing the Touch's fingerprint reader will almost net you a T7 directly, but Samsung has shaken things up slightly with several new colorways and capacity options.

Connectivity is still pushed over USB-C with a USB 3.2 Gen 2-layer underneath. This maintains backward compatibility with all USB standards and allows the drive to reach full potential at 1050 MB/s if we go by marketing numbers. Capacities available include 500GB and 1TB and 2TB solutions, all with three colorways options - red, blue, and space grey.

The MSRP of the 2TB Samsung T7 comes in at $299.99 with a three-year warranty.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

The packaging is quite colorful for the T7, an image of the drive in the center, capacity bottom right, OS compatibility along the bottom.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 03 | TweakTown.com

Unboxing, the drive itself is separated from its cables; our sample is the red version.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 04 | TweakTown.com

The scope of delivery includes both a USB-C cable and A to C cable for legacy connections.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 05 | TweakTown.com

A closer look at the T7, we have a smooth aluminum finish anodized in one of three colorways.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 06 | TweakTown.com

The drive offers its USB-C interface along the bottom edge.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 09 | TweakTown.com

While the T7 doesn't have the fingerprint reader for outward-facing security, it still has the same encryption software.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 10 | TweakTown.com

CDM is a staple in performance testing; version 7 has seen some updates in the workloads used for testing. Sequential performance tops out at 1040 MB/s read and 961 MB/s write for the T7.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 11 | TweakTown.com

Our top four drives in the File Transfer chart all transferred 200GB of data under 6 minutes. The T7 joins this club in the fourth spot, with an identical time to the Rocket Nano from Sabrent.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 12 | TweakTown.com

PCMark Data Drive is a purpose-built storage test for external drives. In this scenario, the T7 comes in behind the Lexar SL100 Pro with a score of 1190.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB Review 13 | TweakTown.com

Taking the top spot away from the Rocket Nano, the T7 does quite well in both average performance at a lower price than competing solutions.

Samsung is yet another vendor that I carry high expectations for, based on their prowess as a market leader in NAND technology. With the T7, I feel they have lived up to that, with a rather well-built solution, excellent fit and finish, and solid colorway choices.

The performance was slightly better than February's T7 Touch, going from 1011 MB/s to 1040 MB/s read in testing today. Write performance, too, took a bump from 885 MB/s with the Touch to 960 MB/s with the new T7. The T7 took the tops of several charts from the Rocket Nano, the first being our file transfer testing and the second price/performance.

Getting into pricing a bit more, the T7 is on point with an MSRP of $299.99 for the 2TB model. It matches nearly all competitors, including the Rocket Nano, while coming in $50 cheaper than its counterpart, T7 Touch, at the same capacity.

Tyler's Test System Specifications

Buy at Amazon

Performance

90%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

91%

The Bottom Line

The Samsung Portable SSD T7 is an excellent value with three colorways joining three capacity options, all competitive in both price and performance.

TweakTown award
91%

Samsung Portable SSD T7 2TB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$319.99
$275.99$299.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/19/2020 at 12:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Read about TweakTown's awards!

Growing up in a small farm town, tech wasn't around, unless it was in a tractor. At an early age, Tyler's parents brought home their first PC. Tyler was hooked and learned what it meant to format a HDD, spending many nights reinstalling Windows 95. Tyler's love and enthusiast nature always kept his PC nearby. Eager to get deeper into tech, he started reviewing.

Similar Content

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.