ASUS ROG Strix Fusion 500 Gaming Headset Review

Introduction

Today we will be jumping into looking at the ASUS Fusion STRIX 500, the second gaming headset in the Fusion stack, right in between the Fusion 300 and the Fusion 700.

So how does ASUS's Fusion line up of headsets differentiate themselves from one another? Well, in comparison to the Fusion 300, the Fusion 500 has dropped the 3.5mm connector, has RGB instead of an LED, has a digital boom microphone instead of an analog microphone, and has RGB Bluetooth connectivity. The Fusion 500 comes in at a price of $180 and packs some of the most interesting features I've seen on a headset.

In this review, I will be running you through the normal testing routine I take when reviewing a headset. We will be looking at the design of the Fusion 500, and examining all of the features that make up that $180 price tag. Before getting into the review, I will say that the Fusion 500 isn't wireless, so if you came here thinking that this headset is wireless, it isn't. The only thing Bluetooth about it is the RGB. Now that's out of the way, let's jump right into the close up of the Fusion 500.

Close-up

First, we have an image of the front of the box, and here we can see an image of the Fusion 500 as well as some of the features that it supports. You can see that the Fusion 500 comes with Hi-Red Audio support, 7.1 Surround Sound as well as compatibility with the PlayStation 4.

Moving onto the back of the box, we can see some more depth explanations of the Fusion 500's features. We can see explanations for the 7.1 surround sound, RGB's, touch controls, earcups, package contents, and the ASUS Essence Driver.

From this image, you can immediately notice that the Fusion 500 sports a reflective plastic on both earcups and that it comes with two pairs of earcups. One attached to the headset and others spare if you don't like the default ones.

This is what the Fusion 500 looks like outside of the box. Here you can see that reflective plastic I was talking about earlier, as well as the microphone, tucked away nicely.

Here we can see the microphone removed from its hiding place - its middle section is made out of rubber and can be slightly adjusted to certain angles.

Moving onto the side of the Fusion 500's, here we can see the headsets height adjustment and that it's made out of plastic but has been reinforced with steel to give it some extra durability.

In this image, we are looking at then stock earcup. These are the leather earcups that come with the Fusion 500, and we can see that they are in an oval shape and go over the ear.

In this side-on shot of the Fusion 500, we can notice that the earcups can be rotated to sit flat on the users' shoulders. This feature also enables the headset to fit comfortably on the users' head as the rotatable earcups enable the headset to mold to whatever shape of head.

Next, we have an image of the top of the headband. Here we can see that ASUS has engraved 'Republic of Gamers' into the headband and that the headband itself is plastic. While you might not be able to see this in the provided image, the cushioning on the inside of the headband is not leather, and the cushioning itself isn't glued to the headband.

Lastly, we are having a look at the back of the left earcup. While you might not be able to see it straight away, there is a button located on the bottom half of the earcup that enables/disables the surround sound feature. I will get more into this in the performance side of the review.

Jak's Test System Specifications