iBUYPOWER Snowblind Element Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

iBUYPOWER is a brand that I think anyone who has been part of the PC community is aware of. iBUYPOWER is a system integrator or SI as its commonly referred to. They offer prebuilt systems suitable for gaming and general use, while also offering some exciting customization options and even the occasional unique and exclusive custom designs. One such model is the Snowblind series, which took an NZXT chassis design and integrated an LCD layer. This feature allows the systems GPU to control an image that is displayed on the side panel with the filter enabling internal components to be viewed through the image on the side panel.

The Snowblind series was initially conceptualized and applied to Snowblind based prebuilt systems from iBUYPOWER. However, iBUYPOWER is now offering the chassis in a DIY form for users who want to build their custom system with an active display filter built into the main window panel.

Key features of the Snowblind Element chassis primarily will be the LCD side panel; however, it being an NZXT based chassis, it has similar fitment of components to what we have seen on a chassis such as the H510 Elite.

The Snowblind Element measures at 475mm tall and 437mm deep. The width of the chassis is 203mm, which should give reasonable fitment for taller components. The part number for the Snowblind Element is CS-IBP-EMEMENT-SN, and I feel like while the part number looks like Element was misspelled, I assume that is to help designate model differentials.

Motherboard fitment ranges from ITX up to ATX. The 3.5" and 2.5" storage fitment are numbers at two each. Since the HDD cage does not use trays, they cannot be repurposed for 2.5" drives. The 2.5" drive trays are on top of the PSU shroud, which means they will be visible inside your system through the LCD panel window. The PSU fitment is full ATX, and there is reasonable room to fit most at up to 255mm. The PSU is rear entry via a bracket system. The PSU area is covered by a shroud, which helps to give a more reflective white surface to push light back through the side panel along with creating a more agreeable aesthetic than a PSU at the bottom.

The fan fitment is the same as we saw with the H510/H500 Elite chassis. The front takes up to two 120 or 140mm based fans or radiators up to 280mm. The rear mount can fit 120mm radiators or fans. The top can take a single 120 or 140mm fan but no radiator here due to the proximity of the motherboard. The included fans number three, with dual 120mm fans up front, and a single 120mm fan out back. Do note that the included fans are 3-pin DC fans, so control granularity will not be stellar. The two front fans come with a 4-pin PATA adapter, which feeds them full 12V and full speed. The CPU cooler limit is 160mm, which may be a bit short for some of the most massive coolers but should fit most.

The price of the Snowblind element is $299 MSRP, and the newer Snowblind S will cost you $199. Since we are checking out the Element today, we will focus on this price point. The $299 price point is when you start to get to the upper echelon of pricing for a mid-tower, with contenders coming in the form of the Obsidian 500D at twenty dollars cheaper, along with the Phanteks Enthoo Primo being fifty dollars cheaper.

There are also more expensive options, but the one thing the Snowblind series has going for it right out of the box is the LCD panel solution. Any other chassis would require custom work that most may not be comfortable with. With that said, this is going to be exciting as we test the Snowblind Element and asses its performance and features versus the competition in the conclusion.

With all that behind us, let's see what we find as we dig into the Snowblind Element from iBUYPOWER.

Shannon's Chassis Test System Specifications