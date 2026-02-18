Cooler Master MasterFrame 360 Panorama Mid-Tower Chassis Review

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Cooler Master is no stranger to trying new ideas regarding their case product designs. Just look at the Sneaker X or Shark X mITX cases that came out a few years ago, which show that Cooler Master is not afraid to try new things. The MasterFrame 360 line of cases is what Cooler Master is dubbing "The stage for personal expression", which integrates a "stage for you to place an item that you would like to showcase. The MasterFrame 360 is available in three SKUs: the 360 Panorama (our review sample today) for $199.99, the 360 Stage Mirror, which also goes for $199.99, and, lastly, the 360 Stage LCD, which is priced at $289.99.

So let's take a closer look at what Cooler Master is offering with the MasterFrame 360 Panorama.

Item Details Model Cooler Master MasterFrame 360 Panorama / MF360-KINN-S00 Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions 549mm x 291mm x 581mm (Inc. Protrusions) Weight 7.5 kg / 16.53 lb Materials SGCC, TG Color Black Motherboard support Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, BTF(ATX) Cooling Compatibility Top: 6x 120mm, 2x 140mm, 2x 180mm, 2x 200mm or 360mm Radiator | Bottom: 6x 120mm, 2x 140mm, 2x 180mm, 2x 200mm or 360mm Radiator Drive bay internal 2.5": 2 Pre-Installed Fans NA CPU cooler height (max.) 145mm VGA card length (max.) 430mm Warranty 2 Years

Packaging

Cooler Master has packaged the MF360 in a standard brown cardboard box with the Cooler Master/Make It Yours branding in the upper-right corner.

Moving the sticker to either side will reveal information such as the model and serial numbers. The right side of this sticker also lists many of the essential specifications.

Removing the MF360 from its packaging, we can see that Cooler Master has opted to use open-cell foam on the top and bottom sections to help prevent damage during shipping and handling.

Outside the Cooler Master MasterCase 360 Panorama ATX Case

Getting a fresh look at the MF360, we can see A LOT of tempered glass. The side-tempered glass panel is held in place by relatively strong magnets. The frame is Cooler Master's signature aluminum exo-structure, which does look incredibly sleek.

With the shipping foam removed from the front/stage area, we can see there are two 90° bends that Cooler Master had to do to achieve this 360° look. This panel is held in place by strong magnets to prevent it from falling off.

Moving to the back tempered glass side panel, there is a clear view of the cable management cover plates Cooler Master chose to use, helping dress up that area instead of a spaghetti mess of cables.

Swinging around to the backside, we can see a PSU mount in the rear center of the chamber. Another section cut out for the motherboard I/O, then another section for a GPU up to 3.5 slots in a vertical configuration. I would have liked to see the option to rotate the PCI mount to either horizontal or vertical, rather than the set-in-stone version we have here. Also, Cooler Master, which the MF360 is part of the MasterFrame family, has the same look and feel as the rest of its family, albeit with all the visible rivets along the edge.

Moving up top, we can see a very finely meshed panel, which, yes, you guessed it, is held in place with strong magnets. This fine-mesh panel does not require any additional filter to aid dust filtration.

The front I/O is well featured with the MasterFrame branding, a power button shaped like the Cooler Master logo, a status light, two USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 1 ports, a single USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 2x2 port, a combo microphone/headphone 3.5mm jack, and a tiny reset button.

The bottom of the MF360 has four pedestal-like feet with large rubber dampeners that really seem to grip a smooth desk surface quite well, not to mention raise the base around 1.5". The bottom has the same fine mesh to aid dust filtration, without the need to remove it to clean.

Inside the Cooler Master MasterCase 360 Panorama ATX Case

Now, removing the tempered glass side panel, we have a little bit better view of the internals of the MF360. Support for BTF/Reverse motherboards, up to 12 120mm fans (6 in the top, 6 in the bottom), and up to 360mm radiators can be mounted in either the top or bottom locations using the pre-installed brackets. These brackets can also support 2 140mm fans, 2 180mm fans, or even up to 2 200mm fans.

Going inside the MF360, specifically the GPU mount, which unfortunately is only set up for a 3.5 slot vertical orientation. Again, a rotatable PCIe bracket would have made a lot more sense here, providing additional versatility. At the bottom, users can install up to six additional 120mm fans side by side or up to two 140/180/200mm fans. Just saying, it would have been nice to include a few bottom intake fans so builders didn't have to go without or source their own.

Up front, Cooler Master has installed two ARGB spotlights to "light up the stage" for your figurine. These spotlights can be angled to achieve the lighting you are trying to achieve.

23 23

23 23

23 23

23 23

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

Ryan's Test System Specifications

Using the Case Test Hardware, which consists of an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-core, 16-threaded AM5 CPU on a GIGABYTE AORUS B850 motherboard, being cooled by a Cooler Master ML360 Flux 360mm AIO. Now moving onto the CPU temperatures, averaging just 85.1 °C with a maximum temperature of 89.4 °C, which for a Ryzen 7 7700X is not horrible because all of the AM5 CPUs are meant to run the razor's edge in regards to their thermal threshold while trying to maintain the highest CPU clock possible, which was over 5GHz. Going over to the RTX 3090, the max temperature recorded was 60.6 °C, with an average of 58.6 °C, showing that the GPU was able to benefit from this airflow setup, mainly because no fans were included with the Panorama 360.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test version v8.00.8000 for over 10 hours; the ambient temperature was 17 °C. Other monitoring software used was HWiNFO64 v8.32.5840, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z 2.17.0.x64.

23 23

Coming to a close on the Cooler Master MasterFrame 360 Panorama left me feeling pretty good about the overall build quality and the excellent build process. Does that mean that the MasterFrame 360 Panorama doesn't have its own set of quirks? Absolutely not. Having only vertical GPU mounting and no fans included at the base price of $199.99 is pretty steep, especially for the LCD model.

So if you are looking for a PC case that you can place your favorite figurine in the front on full display, with two ARGB lighting spotlights for additional pazazz. The Cooler Master MasterFrame 360 Panorama might just be the PC case you were looking for if you're after a display piece. Just remember to add a few fans to your order.