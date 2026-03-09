Montech Sky 3 Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Montech has once again delivered a great case that provides good value and performance with the all-new Sky 3 mid-tower computer case.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 93% Our Verdict With just some small niggles, the Montech Sky 3 performs very well, includes fans and a hub, and keeps your system nice and cool, at a great price. Pros Great value

BTF compatibility

Included fans and hub

Modular design Cons No GPU support bracket

Some cable grommets are restricted Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Montech has been ramping up its case offerings, and we recently covered the Montech King 45 Pro, a dual-chamber case that was a great value for money. Now, Montech is releasing the Sky 3, a follow-up to and building upon the foundations laid by the Montech Sky 2. Our very own Ryan Gendreau covered the Montech Sky 2 all the way back in 2022, so it might be worth a read to understand the origins of this new case and how the Montech Sky 2 has evolved as such.

The Montech Sky 3 features an adaptive modular bottom chamber, a detachable top radiator bracket, integrated lighting, RTX 5000 series compatibility, BTF motherboard support, a fan/ARGB hub, and three fans as standard. On the face of it, then, this is a case that packs a lot of features and specs, with the option to reconfigure the internal layout.

Pricing for the Montech Sky 3 is respectable, at just $89.99 for either black or white. There are a large number of sub $100 cases, so to stand out from the crowd, you have to produce something noteworthy, and that's getting more and more difficult as time goes on. So then, let's take a look at the Montech Sky 3 and see if it can make a lasting impression.

Item Details Model Montech Sky 3 Form Factor Mid Tower Dimensions (L) 467mm x (W) 240mm x (H) 490.5mm Weight N/A Materials Steel, Plastic, Glass Color Black or White Motherboard support ATX / Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX (Back-Connected MB Supported) BTF Motherboard Support Yes Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm or 2x 140mm or 120mm /140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator I Rear: 1x 120mm (Included) or 1x 140mm I Bottom: 2x120mm (Included) I Side: 2x 120mm or 2x 140mm ARGB / FAN Hub Yes - 2 Port Drive Support 2x 2.5" or 2x3.5" Front I/O Power Button / Reset Button / USB 3.0 x2 / Type-C (20G) x1 / Headset Audio Jack x1 CPU cooler height (max.) 185mm PSU Length (max.) 160mm GPU Card Length (max.) 445mm Warranty 1 year

Packaging

44 44

VIEW GALLERY - 44 IMAGES

The Montech Sky 3 is presented in an ordinary-looking box with black print. The front features a band with the Montech Sky Series text, with an angled view of the case taking up most of the real estate to the front. Some marketing sits at the bottom below the model name, and I am sure we will take a look at "Limitless Layouts. Seamless Style" a bit later.

44 44

On the side, there is specification information about the Montech Sky 3. Note here that the Montech Sky 3 only includes a single dust filter at the bottom of the case.

44 44

The back of the packaging offers a slightly different angle on the Montech Sky 3, with the same text and branding as the front.

44 44

The final bit to cover on the external packaging is some more information on the features of the Montech Sky 3 that we will cover during the unboxing and walk-around.

44 44

With the case now out of the box, closed-cell foam helps protect the chassis during shipping, a clear plastic bag keeps dust out, and our user manual is included.

Outside the Montech Sky 3

44 44

44 44

Giving the case a once-over, my initial impression is that the layout seems neat and tidy, and I am keen to explore the modular bottom-chamber options as we head inside the case later. It's a good-looking case, too. I like the angles Montech has introduced here; they serve a purpose and blend well with the design. Fit and finish seem good, with color matching between the plastic and metal components well implemented.

44 44

44 44

Starting today with the top of the case, the IO is located here towards the front, with a standard selection of connectivity options. A power button and reset button are included, along with two USB 3.0 ports, a single USB-C (20G) port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. LED lighting can also be controlled through the reset switch if you are not connecting the included ARGB to your motherboard, and Montech includes a number of colours and lighting cycles as presets. The main area of the top panel is vented and covers the removable radiator/fan bracket underneath.

44 44

44 44

Viewing the case from the front, you can peer all the way to the back through the tempered glass. The glass features a printed white border to blend with other areas of the case, and it is cut at an angle to meet the bottom front vent. Below, a small plastic panel features the "Montech Design" logo.

44 44

Venting is provided in specific areas of the back side panel for the side-mounted fan area and the bottom chamber to pull in fresh air. Notably, no dust filter is included here. This panel uses ball pins to attach, so no captive thumb screw is required to secure it in place.

44 44

As an overview of the back, it's a fairly conventional layout, that is, until you start to look a little closer.

44 44

Where the power supply would normally be seated, this area is blanked off with venting to the bottom of the case, and a power pass-through port to the left-hand side.

44 44

The top area features a motherboard IO cutout above seven PCIe slots. To the right is a captive thumbscrew for the front glass panel, and a preinstalled Montech AX120 120mm fan, with the option to mount a 140mm if required. Just below here is more venting to the case panel.

44 44

Tucked away under the front side glass is access for the bottom-mounted dust filter. This is great to have included, with front or side access preferred for ease of cleaning over a rear-mounted filter.

44 44

The dust filter provides full coverage and features a full-frame design to keep the case's internals nice and clean. The case feet sit the case around 15mm from the floor and incorporate the mounting rails for the dust filter. Small rubber pads are also fitted to the feet to prevent the case from moving around.

Inside the Montech Sky 3

44 44

Now we are concentrating on the inside of the Montech Sky 3, starting at the top. Here, with the top panel removed, I can access the removable fan and radiator mounting bracket. This case supports three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans at the top, and the panel is held in place by four screws.

44 44

Looking at the underside of the top panel, there is no dust filter included. Given this is most likely going to be used as an exhaust, I don't see it as an issue for the Montech Sky 3. Removal of this panel is simple, as it is secured using ball-style pins.

44 44

44 44

Before we look more into the internals, here's the tempered glass side panel, which includes pogo pin contacts to power and signal the integrated LED strip that runs through this part of the case. Contact pads are visible on the case side of the connection.

44 44

With the side panel removed, I can look more at the internals of the Montech Sky 3. Our accessory bag is transported in the bottom chamber, and I will show what is included a little later.

Overall, the Montech Sky 3 can accommodate up to eight fans, and it's great that Montech includes three to get you started. Given the lack of dust filters at the back or top, we will rely on the bottom to pull fresh, clean air into the case.

One thing that I have noticed is that the Montech Sky 3 lacks an included GPU support bracket. While not essential for smaller cards, their inclusion is becoming more mainstream, and it's a shame Montech has overlooked it with the Sky 3.

44 44

The motherboard tray provides ample cut-outs for cable routing, with color-matched grommets on the power supply housing, and is angled to the right-hand side of the motherboard tray. They are not the largest, but they will suffice for our needs. Montech also includes full compatibility with next-gen motherboards (such as ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and GIGABYTE Project STEALTH) that feature rear-facing ports.

44 44

We can prioritise airflow in the Montech Sky 3 in two scenarios: GPU or CPU, and this is where Montech has implemented the bottom modular chamber design. In its current form, the fans are on the right and will push air around the case towards the motherboard and CPU cooler.

However, if we swap these around and place the power supply mount to the right, it will then prioritise airflow for the GPU. Doing this will align the intake fans directly under the GPU to maximize static pressure and cooling efficiency.

Both modular components are secured in place with four screws, and the fan mount is angled for optimal airflow. Montech includes a blanking plate for the power supply bracket, since it is installed at 90 degrees to a standard installation, and cutouts on each end of the fan bracket are provided for routing cables. When the build is completed for testing and the tempered glass side panel is installed, none of this will be visible, providing a clean look.

44 44

Now, looking at the rear of the case, you can see that all included wiring is colour-coded to the case. There are a number of cable tie-down points around the motherboard tray, while the side fan mount protrudes towards the back to bring it closer to the side panel vents for better airflow.

44 44

Montech includes a fan and an ARGB hub at the top. This is prepopulated with the included fans, but there are extra ports to add more fans and ARGB components to the system. While the case can support eight fans, only six ports are included. I do like to see a hub match the case's capacity, but six is certainly better than none. The included fans are daisy-chained at the bottom, meaning only two, rather than three ports are used.

44 44

Looking from the back, into the bottom modular chamber, you can see how spacious this area is, with two drive sleds mounted to the bottom of the case. These sleds can support either two 2.5" SSDs or two 3.5" HDDs, and are held in place with thumbscrews. Positioning of these sleds can also be adjusted, with an extra slot provided to the right-hand side where the power supply currently sits.

My only concern here is that the sleds cover a large portion of the bottom of the case, restricting airflow to the fans. While the front of the case includes some ventilation, most of the airflow will be pulled in through the rear side panel. Remember that the rear side panel doesn't include a dust filter.

44 44

44 44

The manual includes detailed instructions for changing the bottom chamber, while the accessory bag includes all essential items for the installation. The power supply bag magnetic cover is included here, along with some Velcro ties, zip ties, screw / mounting assortment, and a cleaning cloth for the glass panel.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

44 44

44 44

Before I installed our test system, I had a play around with the bottom chamber layout. Removing the four screws on each panel makes them pop out really easily for a quick change around. The fan bracket is also removable from the main frame, and with my modding head on, this would provide an ideal area to install a screen, perhaps. For testing, though, I will leave it in the default configuration.

44 44

44 44

Installation within the Montech Sky 3 is uneventful and plain sailing. Openings for cable runs through the motherboard tray are spacious, with the 24-pin grommet just a bit smaller than seen on other cases. I used the extra Velcro ties included to wrap everything up around the back, with the rear of the case providing around 30mm of clearance for all our wiring to be installed.

44 44

The blanking plate for the power supply includes the "Montech Design" branding, as seen on the front of the case. It snapped into place with the magnets, finishing the area off nicely.

44 44

44 44

The only minor issue is the grommet at the top of the power supply. Here, only the thinnest cables can be run through, but it's a minor issue, and the only cable you will likely run is the HD Audio connection. Using an SFX power supply would free this up more, but chances are you will be running a standard ATX-sized unit.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.32-5870, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

Kris' Test System Specifications

44 44

I have just got back from a holiday in Egypt, and with the weather here quite chilly, the heating bumps up the ambient for testing to a warm 25 °C. I ran my usual tests for two hours with the bottom chamber in the default configuration, which shows a worst-case scenario for the GPU, with airflow directed toward the CPU, and the be quiet! air cooler. With two intakes and a single exhaust, we have positive pressure within the case, which should help keep temperatures respectable.

The AMD 9600X reached a maximum of 78.5 °C and settled with an average of 74.9 °C. On the graphics side, we hit a maximum of 70.6 °C, and an average over two hours of 69 °C.

These results put the Montech Sky 3 mid-table in our range of cases tested, that is, until the ambient is taken into account. With the temperature delta factored in to 20 °C, the Montech Sky 3 performs very well indeed. Adjusted values bring the CPU average down to 69.9 °C and the graphics card down to 64 °C, and that is without even swapping the modular chamber for improved graphics airflow.

Compared to other cases tested, the Montech Sky 3 positions itself below the Corsair Frame 5000D and matches the Corsair 4500X for CPU average temperature. For graphics, the Montech Sky 3 is just beaten out by the HAVN BF360 (with two additional 180mm fans fitted), and sits above the be quiet! Light Base 900FX.

Final Thoughts

How can I sum up the all-new Montech Sky 3 case then? Well, on performance, it's a fantastic little case that, with some extra fans installed and possibly the modular bottom changed around, will deliver even better temperatures to your system. I did have some reservations given the HDD mounts at the bottom of the case, but Montech has delivered a well-performing case, and if not in use, the sleds can be removed.

It's a nice-looking case, easy to build in, and offers something just a little different from the norm. The included ARGB is implemented well, both on the case and within the fans, with even distribution in all areas. With Montech including three fans and a hub with additional ports, the price they are asking is perfectly reasonable, and it offers great value for a case right out of the box, with no additional cooling required.

Not having a graphics card support bracket is a bit of a negative, but given how the case is laid out, with the side-mounted fan area and the modular bottom, it's maybe not the easiest thing to implement well, but I would still like to see one included.

If I were to use the Montech Sky 3 full-time, I would add a 360mm AIO on top, a couple more intake fans on the sides, and swap the bottom chamber to give more airflow to the GPU, letting the AIO handle the CPU. NVME drives would allow removing the bottom drive cages for better airflow, but it's not essential, as we have seen through testing. All in all, it's well-built, pleasant on the eye, and performs well. For under $90, what more could you ask for?