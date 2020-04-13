HP P700 1TB Portable SSD Review

HP offers the perfect blend of performance and functionality with the P700 portable SSD. Here are our thoughts.

While most consumers don't know HP for its solid state drives, they have produced some of the highest performing solutions over the past few years.

The P700 is its latest portable solution that fits somewhere between the Thunderbolt-powered P800 and USB-C but SATA-driven P600 from last year. The P700 builds from these two solutions by putting a custom design NVMe board behind the 10GBps USB-C interface, effectively giving HP a complete lineup of portable SSDs.

Capacity options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB all within a single black colorway. Performance is rated at 1050 MB/s for read and write. Compatibility extends to both macOS and Windows with a quick format, or you can choose to use exFAT for a dual-use drive.

The MSRP of the 1TB HP P700 comes in at $239.99 with a one-year warranty.

We start with a black box with chrome logos and branding. Capacity is listed along the bottom with several other features.

The spine of the box offers compatibility along with specifications of the drive.

Unboxing, HP has one of the more unique setups for storing the cables for the drive. A separate enclosure that cradles both and snaps to the back of the drive itself with magnets.

The HP P700 uses an interesting 2.5" drive form factor with a USB-C connection.

The HP P700 is easily the quickest drive we have tested in the USB-C 10GBps market. Coming in at 1042 MB/s read and 1020 MB/s write.

ATTO is part two of our routine benchmarking. Here we see peak performance starting at 512K through 64M at 994 MB/s read and 970 MB/s write.

Pushing into our 200GB file transfer, the HP P700 passed with flying colors taking the third spot in our charts at 7.4 minutes. The transfer rate was 491 MB/s.

Price/Performance for the P700 landed towards the top middle of our charts at 78/6%.

The P700, with its magnetic pod, is one of the more unique drives I have tested this past year. I find the addition of the pod to be a fantastic solution for storing your cords without having to design a drive, like the P800, with its cord permanently attached. Build quality appears to be quite good, metal enclosure for the drive offers durability and magnets for the pod being quite firm.

Performance is at the top of my list. It is the first solution in my testing to hit over 1000 MB/s in read and write with the P700 bringing in 1042 MB/s read and 1020 MB/s write. Adding to this is the 200GB file transfer test in which the P700 has no problems pushing through in a little over seven minutes at nearly 500 MB/s.

Pricing is the one area where the P700 could use help, similar to other drives in this performance range. HP has priced this solution at $239 for the 1TB model. Comparable drives would be the Tuff Nano 1TB, Samsung T7 1TB, and WD P50 1TB.

