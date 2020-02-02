SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC Review: Please Update Your BIOS

Introduction

Note: SAPPHIRE could not help the new BIOS or last-minute changes from AMD. I hold no ill feelings towards SAPPHIRE for that, as it was all AMD. I'm not going to punish SAPPHIRE or AMD in my final charts, but it will make it into the bottom line of this review. AMD -- learn from this, you're hurting AIB partners and gamers and haven't even really apologized for this gigantic cock up. You jebaited yourselves.

AMD had one of the most, if not the most troubled launch of a graphics card ever with its new Radeon RX 5600 XT -- and while I won't bore you with that here, I have written an entire article about it here.

When AMD sampled the press for the Radeon RX 5600 XT, they sent out the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC which I'm reviewing here today. I tested the card twice over, once with the stock BIOS and again with the new BIOS. This unlocks a huge chunk of GPU clock speed, and ups the 6GB of GDDR6 from 12Gbps of bandwidth, to 14Gbps.

I included both results in my benchmark charts so you can get a great look at what AMD wanted to give gamers originally, and what gamers will get once they buy the cards with the new BIOS installed. The Radeon RX 5600 XT was a good card before the new BIOS, but NVIDIA's price cut on the GeForce RTX 2060 has forced AMD to ramp up the Radeon RX 5600 XT and make it an even better offering.

So much so, that the Radeon RX 5600 XT could annihilate any need to buy the higher-end Radeon RX 5700 as the only silver lining in buying that card now will be the additional VRAM. AMD ships the Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6GB of GDDR6, while the higher-end Radeon RX 5700 packs 8GB of GDDR6.

You'll see later on in this re view just how close the now-tweaked SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC gets to the reference Radeon RX 5700, because it is real close at times.

Pricing

AMD has released its new Radeon RX 5600 XT immediately, starting at $279. There are a bunch of custom models on the market from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, and XFX. SAPPHIRE tacks on $10 more for its custom Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE OC graphics card.