TeamGroup X2 Max 2TB External SSD Review - Ultra Portable and Versatile

Type-C or Type-A, it doesn't matter, the TeamGroup X2 Max has got you covered, and because it's native USB, it will work wherever it fits.

Introduction & Drive Details

TeamGroup's X2 Max portable SSD delivers up to 1,000 MB/s throughput over USB 3.2 Gen2 interfaces, which is very common these days. However, it can do so much more than just deliver excellent throughput over the USB interface. The drive is an ultra-compact pen drive that offers the ultra-convenience of a built-in Type-A and Type-C connectors.

This device is a native USB device, meaning that there is no bridge chip between the controller and the flash array. This means that, like all native USB storage devices, and only native USB storage devices, the X2 Max is supremely compatible across all USB-interfaced devices, even old-fashioned USB 2.0-interfaced devices.

This ultra-portable SSD is compatible with platforms like Windows and Mac, and devices including Android, iPhone, tablets, and gaming consoles, or pretty much your entire digital life. With its huge 2TB capacity and over 1,000 MB/s read throughput, this baby can hold around fifty AAA game titles and serve data back to the host at an excellent rate, making it an excellent choice for gaming on the go.

It's ultra compact, ultra compatible, ultra versatile, and offers plenty of capacity for whatever your digital lifestyle demands - now let's look at the performance.

Drive Details

Item Details Model TeamGroup X2 Max 2TB MSRP $160 Model Number TX2MAX32TBT01 Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 Form Factor Pen Drive Performance Up to 1,000 MB/s Warranty 5-Years Limited

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

The X2 Max 2TB is factory spec'd for up to 1,000 MB/s sequential reads and 900 MB/s sequential writes. We have no problem meeting and exceeding these quoted performance metrics. Excellent.

ATTO

ATTO verifies our test subject as capable of delivering full sequential throughput at 256K transfers at the standard test queue depth of 4. Good small file performance is what we are looking for from any SSD, internal or portable.

Blackmagic

As these results indicate, the X2 Max can deliver enough speed to be competently employed for various video duties.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10, 3DMark SSD Gaming & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

The Data Drive Benchmark is designed to test drives that are used for storing files rather than applications. You can also use this test with NAS drives, USB sticks, memory cards, and other external storage devices.

The Data Drive Benchmark uses 3 traces, running 3 passes with each trace as follows:

Copying 339 JPEG files, 2.37 GB in total, into the target drive (write test).

Making a copy of the JPEG files (read-write test).

Copying the JPEG files to another drive (read test).

Results here indicate that on-device editing is well within the scope of what this ultra-portable device can handle competently. Impressive.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is, in fact, the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. We are now including gaming performance as a part of our external SSD reviews, as using portable storage for gaming duties is very popular among avid gamers. Ultra-portable, fully compatible storage is a nice complement to any console or PC gaming device.

Scoring here indicates that the X2 Max 2TB, when employed as a portable gaming storage platform, can get the job done quite nicely.

DiskBench - Transfer Rates

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-swallow 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. 100GB is probably right at the upper limit for a single transfer, so as we see it, this is a much more realistic test scenario than a sustained filling of the entire drive.

Read throughput here is excellent, which is what you want for gaming storage. Write performance could certainly be better, but again, we are really hammering the drive- probably much harder than a normal use case scenario.

Final Thoughts

The TeamGroup X2 Max 2TB as a device is our favorite type of ultra ultra-portable storage. It's sleek and compact for the utmost in pocket friendliness. It's native USB, so it just works ALWAYS, which, as we see it, is the most important consideration for this type of storage device. And finally, the convenience of having both Type-A and Type-C connectors built in cannot be overstated.