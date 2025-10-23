SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller Review - A Pro Pad for PC and Xbox

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict With its versatile tri-mode connectivity for PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth devices, the new SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller is a fantastic option for those looking for a pro-grade controller. But it's the new TMR thumbsticks and customization options that are the real stars of the show. Pros Ergonomic design and button placement

TMR thumbsticks are responsive and smooth to use

Versatile tri-mode connectivity

Intuitive customization app

Adjustable stick and trigger dead zones Cons Face buttons are pretty standard compared to everything else

PC remapping is limited to controller buttons

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Like other gaming peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and headsets, the controller comes in a wide range of options, with pro-like models offering robust features that blend ergonomics with customization, premium build quality, and high-quality components. The new SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller, from Corsair sub-brand SCUF Gaming, falls into this category. Even though it's PC compatible and works brilliantly as a go-to pad for everything from third-person action adventures to racing and fast-paced action games, controllers are still traditionally associated with console gaming. As a result, layouts, form factors, and compatibility are often dictated by this side of the design.

As you can tell from the images, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is a PC and Xbox controller. Everything from the thumbstick layout to the face buttons and the large Xbox button (or Nexus Button) is based on the latest controller design by Microsoft for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. However, there are many more features and customizations available compared to a standard Xbox pad. There are adjustable triggers so you can switch between a snappy response for shooters like Battlefield 6 to a more analogue mode for racing games like Forza Horizon 5. There are also back buttons and paddles, and dedicated dials for game and chat volume.

However, a standout feature that enhances the smooth, responsive, and accurate performance of the new SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is that it is the company's first wireless pro controller to adopt TMR, or Tunneling Magnetoresistance, technology for the thumbsticks. If you're wondering what TMR is, it's essentially a new style of Hall effect thumbstick technology designed to eliminate drift, improve accuracy, and enhance power efficiency to extend battery life. Ultimately, when it comes to evaluating the comfort and performance of a new controller, especially one that you'll end up using for hundreds or even thousands of hours of gaming, thumbstick quality is one of those immediate make-or-break moments. Thankfully, the TMR thumbsticks found on the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless are up there with some of the best we've experienced. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller Product Type Wireless Gaming Controller Color Many Interface Wired, Wireless, Bluetooth Compatibility PC (Windows 10, 11), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Polling Rate Up to 1000 Hz (PC Only) Thumb Stick Technology Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) Ports USB-C, 3.5mm Stereo Headset Jack Lighting LED (Status Only) Weight 260 grams Size 153 mm (L) x 107 mm (H) x 64 mm (W) Battery Life Up to 17 Hours What's In The Box Valor Pro Wireless, 1 x USB-C Cable, 1 x USB-C Wireless Dongle, 2 x Thumbsticks, 2 x Back paddles

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Design, Layout, & Software

Design

As mentioned in the introduction, the overall layout of the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is based on a standard modern Xbox controller, which will be immediately familiar to those who have used this style of pad for a while. However, this is more comfortable to use than a standard or official Xbox controller for a couple of reasons. Firstly, the shape is slightly different, with the rubberized grips being larger and more rounded to support natural hand placement. This design philosophy extends to the shoulder buttons, which are more closely aligned so that you can easily press, for example, RT and RB without any finger movement. It also extends to the underside buttons or paddles, which are shaped so that your middle finger sits between them, allowing you to press either button or paddle with minimal effort.

Looking at the broader hardware, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless includes a rechargeable battery, which can be charged over USB-C with play-and-charge functionality. With around 17 hours of battery life on offer between full charges, you're looking at very decent battery life compared to some controllers. The SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is versatile, offering low-latency wireless via a dongle and Bluetooth support for connecting to devices that support Xbox-style controllers. There's a switch on the back that lets you change modes, along with a dedicated button for selecting various color-coded profiles. The SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is an RGB-free controller, but it features three LED lights above the big Xbox button as status indicators.

Reviewed here in Steel Gray form, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is available in a wide range of colors, styles, and patterns, thanks to the magnetically removable faceplate. However, the fancier-looking variants arrive with a $10 or $20 premium on top of the already pricey $190 for the baseline models and designs. The removable faceplate isn't just there for cosmetic purposes; it also offers access to the removable thumsticks, which can be swapped out for convex-shaped variants packed into the box as spares. As far as replaceable components go, you can also replace the inside back buttons with dummy covers for those who might only want access to a single pair of underside buttons or panels, like, say, for changing gears in a racing game like Forza Motorsport.

Layout

As an Xbox-style controller, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless includes an asymmetrical design for the thumbsticks with a similar D-pad design to what's found on Microsoft's official Xbox pads. Interestingly, the SCUF Valor Pro places the 'View' and 'Menu' buttons on the left and right sides of the large Xbox/Nexus button, which is used to turn on the controller, bring up the Xbox app or Steam on PC, or guide when playing on an Xbox console. The 'Share' button is also larger and more prominent here, with the other notable change being that the ABXY action buttons on the SCUF Valor Pro are actually smaller than those on an official Xbox pad.

Although the underside is busy, which is standard for pro-style controllers like this, the paddle buttons, trigger toggles, profile button, and connectivity switch are all quickly accessible without getting in the way. The profile button is an interesting addition as the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless comes with three profile presets (Shooters, Sport, and Racing) that alter the configuration and functionality of the paddle buttons. Naturally, you can tinker and change all of these and more via software, which is available on PC and Xbox consoles.

Software

Whether you're connected to PC or Xbox, all customization is handled via the dedicated Valor Pro Companion App that is identical on both platforms. Even on PC, this Microsoft Store app can be fully navigated and interacted with using the actual Valor Pro controller, which is unusual for a PC peripheral customization app but not a bad thing. Outside of the fact that it's weirdly a 400MB app for some reason, the Valor Pro Companion App offers a clean, straightforward, and intuitive UI for making changes, upgrading firmware, or even calibrating the controller.

Customization is broken down into various on-board profiles that are not only color-coded but also allow you to rename or add more. Selecting a profile gives you a front or back view of the controller. You use the left stick to navigate from front to back or through the various buttons, while the left and right shoulder buttons switch between different customization options. The first screen covers remapping, and it's pretty easy to make changes. Selecting a button brings up an overlay to swap out the functionality or assign 'No Function.' Unfortunately, on PC, there's no option to expand the possibilities outside of the controller, so you can't program the paddles to become media controls or to open up the Discord overlay.

The thumbstick customization is impressive, as you can actually customize the dead zone (a fantastic feature for those who make either tiny or large movements when playing. You can also change the response curve or sensitivity of the thumbstick movement by choosing between various presets or creating your own custom curve. The 'Aggressive' curve means that you barely need to touch the left or right thumbstick for your game to register movement. In contrast, the 'Exponential' curve means you get the most response or sensitivity in the outer edges of stick movement. This sensitivity customization is also available for the triggers and the four vibration or rumble zones, which is cool to see.

Gaming Performance

As a controller designed for both Xbox consoles and PC gaming, we decided to test out both for this review; however, we did end up using the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless mostly on the latter, as we received our review sample alongside early access to Battlefield 6 and the highly anticipated 1.0 launch of Hades II. Now, using a controller to play through the Battlefield 6 campaign and multiplayer on PC is probably sacrilege in many circles (including among TweakTown staff). Still, as a pro-grade controller built for shooters and competitive gaming, it had to be done. Playing in wired mode on PC, which is the only way to access the controller's low-latency 1,000 Hz polling rate, it's safe to say that the SCUF Valor Pro's TMR thumbsticks, shoulder buttons, and paddles all offer a more notable, responsive, customizable, and comfortable experience than using a standard or budget off-the-shelf controller. The only downside, which could be personal preference, is that the ABXY action buttons feel very similar to those on most controllers and aren't as snappy or clicky as expected.

Playing in wired mode on a PC is an acceptable trade-off for access to the low-latency mode, as you're usually sitting so close to your rig that a cable isn't a problem. However, we're unsure why the dongle doesn't support the 1,000 Hz polling rate. Not that you'd be able to tell the difference in most games, as playing Hades II in both wired and wireless modes moving around, dodging, and attacking in quick succession felt smooth and responsive in both instances. When it comes to testing the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless on console, we paired it with the Xbox Series X and a couple of titles - Forza Horizon 5, Grounded 2, and Cyberpunk 2077. On console, performance is equally impressive thanks to the high-quality build and TMR thumbsticks, and connected to an Xbox, having quick access to headset volume and game/chat mix is a welcome addition.

Final Thoughts

The SCUF Valor Pro Wireless Performance Controller lives up to its namesake by offering pro-like customization features, ergonomics, and options to your standard Xbox-style pad with support for PC, Xbox, and Bluetooth devices. SCUF Gaming has delivered a versatile controller, albeit one that is pricey compared to several other options. Pricing close to $200 for a wireless controller is high, and even though the quality is there, the overall value will depend on how many of its features and versatility you utilize. That said, it is one of the first controllers to sport the new TMR thumbstick technology, which is the next step above Hall Effect with improved accuracy and better power efficiency. When it comes to the feel of the thumbsticks and their responsiveness, you can immediately feel the quality and smoothness the first time you move your character with the SCUF Valor Pro.

In an era where Microsoft's Xbox brand includes consoles, PCs, handhelds, and smart devices like TVs, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless is a fantastic option for those within the Xbox ecosystem who game on multiple devices and/or are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. As a PC-only or Xbox-only pad, it's excellent. With profile support and an easy switch that lets you hop from one device to another, the SCUF Valor Pro Wireless offers an impressive 'controller for everything' quality. Plus, being able to remap buttons and make changes with the same intuitive app on both PC and Xbox consoles is a plus. Recommended for those who are serious about their controller-in-hand gaming.