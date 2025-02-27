PNY RP60 1TB Portable SSD Review - Rugged, Powerful and Portable

PNY's new RP60 portable SSD is rugged, powerful, and supremely compatible, making it ideal for PC, MAC, PS5, iPhone, and Android portable storage.

Introduction & Drive Details

To date, we've seen many portable SSDs based on Silicon Motion's SM2320 native USB controller, and all of them rank among the best devices of their kind ever made. The main reason we are of this opinion is that SMI's SM2320 controller is native USB, meaning it doesn't need a bridge chip to translate NVMe to USB. No bridge chip means less heat, less power draw, and universal compatibility.

PNY's newest rugged portable, the RP60, is a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interfaced silicon-clad device offering performance of up to 2000 MB/s sequential read and 1800 MB/s sequential write throughput. The device is backward compatible, going all the way back to USB 2.0, thanks to being native USB controlled. This rugged portable SSD is compatible with iPhone or Android, PC or MAC, PlayStation or XBOX as fast portable solid-state storage, delivering all the benefits enabled by such devices.

Popular Popular Now: Full backstory revealed on why WB Games axed Monolith Productions

The SM2320 controlled RP60 is IP65 rated - water resistant, dust-resistant and drop-resistant up to 3-meters or 9.8 ft. Additionally, the device is sized to be pocket-friendly and features an integrated clip loop for securely clipping to a belt loop, backpack, or camera bag. As we can see, for only $80, you get a whole lot of rugged portable storage excellence at one of the best prices.

Now, let's get into the review so we can show you by the numbers what this rugged, portable SSD can deliver.

Drive Details

Item Details Model PNY RP60 1TB Portable SSD MSRP $84 Model Number PSD0CS3060-1TB-RB Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 Form Factor Pocket Friendly Performance Up to 2,000 MB/s Warranty 3-Years Limited

25 25

VIEW GALLERY - 25 IMAGES

25 25

25 25

25 25

When you buy a PNY SSD, you get the value-added bonus of free Acronis True Image software, making imaging and data protection easy and free. Click HERE to download it.

Synthetic Benchmarks: CDM, ATTO & Blackmagic

CrystalDiskMark

25 25

25 25

25 25

And there you have it, more than 2,000 MB/s throughput via a USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 interface. Only Thunderbolt or USB 4 devices can deliver more. With our test Z890 test configuration, both read and write throughput are exceeding factory specs. Impressive.

ATTO

25 25

25 25

25 25

ATTO verifies our test subject as capable of delivering essentially full sequential throughput at 128K transfers at the standard test queue depth of 4. This is exactly what we are looking for from any SSD, internal or portable.

Blackmagic

25 25

25 25

25 25

When programming (writing) data, we find our test subject delivering about as good as it gets for any similarly interfaced device we've ever tested. Impressive. Additionally, when serving data to the host (reading), the RP60 1TB delivers a new lab record for its interface type. Impressive.

Real-World Testing: PCMark 10, 3DMark SSD Gaming & Transfer Rates

PCMark 10 Data Drive Benchmark

The Data Drive Benchmark is designed to test drives that are used for storing files rather than applications. You can also use this test with NAS drives, USB sticks, memory cards, and other external storage devices.

The Data Drive Benchmark uses 3 traces, running 3 passes with each trace as follows:

Copying 339 JPEG files, 2.37 GB in total,?into?the target drive (write test).

Making a copy of the JPEG files (read-write test).

Copying the JPEG files to another drive (read test).

25 25

25 25

Delivering one of the best results here that we've ever attained from a SM2320 controlled SSD, our test subject clearly demonstrates that it is plenty powerful enough to competently handle on device editing. Impressive.

3DMark SSD Gaming Test

UL's newest 3DMark SSD Gaming Test is the most comprehensive SSD gaming test ever devised. We consider it superior to testing against games themselves because, as a trace, it is much more consistent than variations that will occur between runs on the actual game itself. This test is, in fact, the same as running the actual game, just without the inconsistencies inherent to application testing. In short, we believe that this is the world's best way to test an SSDs gaming prowess and accurately compare it against competing SSDs. The 3DMark SSD Gaming Test measures and scores the following:

Loading Battlefield V from launch to the main menu.

Loading Call of Duty Black Ops 4 from launch to the main menu.

Loading Overwatch from launch to the main menu.

Recording a 1080p gameplay video at 60 FPS with OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) while playing Overwatch.

Installing The Outer Worlds from the Epic Games Launcher.

Saving game progress in The Outer Worlds.

Copying the Steam folder for Counter-Strike Global Offensive from an external SSD to the system drive.

25 25

25 25

Gaming is a performance metric that matters to most DIY consumers, especially to the enthusiast crowd that TweakTown caters to. We are now including gaming performance as a part of our external SSD reviews, as using portable storage for gaming duties is very popular among avid gamers.

Ultra-portable, fully compatible storage is a nice complement to any console or PC gaming device.

Solid midrange performance here, signaling our test subject is one of the better choices for a fast portable gaming experience.

DiskBench - Transfer Rates

25 25

25 25

We brutalize our test subjects with our extremely hard-to-swallow 100GB data block. This data block is the same one we use for our internal SSD testing and is composed of more than 62K files. 100GB is probably right at the upper limit for a single transfer, so as we see it, this is a much more realistic test scenario than a sustained filling of the entire drive.

At 777 MB/s the RP60 1TB delivers a programming (write) rate higher than that of any SM2320 controlled device we've encountered to date. When serving data to the host (reading) the RP60 1TB again impresses, delivering the second-best throughput rate for any native USB device that's come across our test bench. Outstanding.

Final Thoughts

25 25

It's rugged, dustproof, water resistant, and supremely compatible - which we love. However, even more than its physical attributes, we love the elite performance PNY's RP60 is delivering, and as such, we reward PNY's efforts with our highest award. Editor's Choice.