Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative

Logitech's SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX takes one of the best lightweight mice, gives it an ergonomic makeover, and updates the sensor for wireless 8K polling.

TweakTown's Rating: 94% The Bottom Line Like the original, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is a lightweight gaming mouse that delivers impressive pure gaming performance with a no-frills design. This variant's big differences are a more ergonomic shape and an updated HERO 2 sensor. Pros Excellent gaming performance and accuracy

Lightweight and comfortable ergonomic shape

Updated HERO 2 sensor

Up to 95 hours of battery life

Intuitive G Hub software Cons No DPI Switch

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The lightweight, symmetrical gaming mouse has become the go-to for many competitive gamers, and it's not hard to see why. The no-frills design with a simple button layout and a focus on a smooth and seamless glide is what you want in the heat of battle. However, it's always felt strange that the symmetrical design became the most popular when it isn't the most ergonomic. Of course, the reasoning comes down to supporting multiple grip styles; however, with most PC gamers out there using their right hand to operate their clicks and shooting - you'd think there would be more asymmetrical choices.

A quick look around the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse

This makes the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse a welcome launch because it takes the highly sought-after wireless gaming mouse and gives it a more asymmetrical ergonomic shape. Elsewhere, you're looking at very similar specs, with an impressive up to 8K polling rate over wireless and the same HERO 2 sensor with incredible accuracy and tracking precision. Like the symmetrical SUPERLIGHT 2, the new SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features no mouse acceleration, artificial smoothening, or filtering. It's all pure performance.

Created in collaboration with esports professionals, the SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX doesn't mess with the formula that created one of the best pure gaming mice you can pick up in 2024. 60 grams, up to 95 hours of battery life (which depends on the polling rate), 888 IPS tracking, 44,000 DPI sensitivity, and a robust physical design with great-feeling buttons. However, it's unfortunate that Logitech didn't add the one feature we were hoping to see with this refresh.

Specifications & Close Up

Item Details Product Name Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX Product Type Wireless Gaming Mouse Interface Wired, LIGHTSPEED 8K Wireless Compatibility PC Sensor HERO 2 Switches Optical LIGHTFORCE Switches DPI/CPI 44,000 Polling Rate Up to 8,000 Hz Tracking/Acceleration 888 IPS, 88G Buttons 5 Lighting None Weight 60 grams Battery Life 95 hours Dimensions 125.8 x 67.7 x 43.9mm What's In The Box PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver, USB A to C cable, Receiver extension, Optional grip tape, Cleaning cloth, User documentation

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Item Details Motherboard ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO CPU AMD Ryzen 9 7950X GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition Display MSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz Cooler ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB RAM 32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB SSD Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB Power Supply ASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold Case Corsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case OS Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Okay, so that feature we were hoping to see? That would have been the addition of a DPI switch or button, which Logitech could have added to the underside. Having to fire up the Logitech G Hub software to make a sensitivity change can become cumbersome quickly, so it's a little strange that the design once again foregoes adding that physical DPI switch. The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features five buttons: left and right click, two side buttons, and the clickable scroll wheel.

Weighing in at 60 grams, it's not the lightest mouse on the market, not that being the lightest makes you instantly the best option, but the SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is featherweight and no-frills in design. That means no extra buttons, rubberized grips, or RGB lighting. There is one tiny LED dot that does denote the DPI setting via color, but that's hardly a light show. One of the first things you notice when taking the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX for a glide is how well crafted it is from a build quality perspective. From the excellent button switches to the step-based scroll-wheel to the overall matte shell that does a great job staying smooth and fingerprint-free.

Like the original SUPERLIGHT 2, one of the ways that Logitech has improved the battery life (95 hours means you can go a full two weeks of day-to-day use without having to charge) comes down to the button switches combining the speed of optical switches with the traditional mechanical actuation style. After using both the SUPERLIGHT 2 and now SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, I'm convinced that it also has one the best sounding and most satisfying left-licks in the business - and that's one of the reasons it has become a popular choice.

You can customize the design to improve comfort and movement. One option is to add Logitech's grip tape for enhanced ergonomics. Another is to replace the underside cover (which can house the USB dongle) with one that includes PTFE feet. Overall, the DEX's more right-handed ergonomic shape is a winner - especially for those who value comfort.

Sensor

Even though the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features the same HERO 2 sensor as the original non-DEX variant, Logitech has improved the sensor with a notable update that enhances all of its specs and capabilities - taking it from brilliance to brilliance+. The HERO 2 sensor update is also available for the original Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 via the G Hub software and requires no additional hardware.

First, you've got higher DPI settings, with the HERO 2 update improving the 32,000 sensitivity to 44,000. The polling rate over LIGHTSPEED wireless now supports 8K or 8,000 Hz - 0.25ms. Wired is still limited to 1,000 Hz or 1 ms. Tracking and accuracy have also been dramatically improved; the 500 IPS is now an impressive 888 IPS, with the acceleration increasing from 40G to 88G. The sensor is also tuned to work flawlessly on a range of surfaces.

Now, a lot of these improvements are overkill and barely noticeable if you're mainly using the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX as a daily driver for productivity while dabbling in a round or two of Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the evenings - but it's always great to see higher numbers. And it is impressive that Logitech could upgrade the HERO 2 sensor's capabilities without swapping it out with a new HERO 2.5 or HERO 3 sensor.

Software

The Logitech G Hub software is clean, minimal, and straightforward. It has powerful features while giving you access to various curated presets, including community-created presets for those who want to see how people have set up their Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. The SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX feels responsive, with a default DPI ceiling of 16000 with 800, 1200, 1600, 2400, and 3200-speed settings. Logitech offers various DPI modes named after different gaming genres, with a Hero Sensor Calibration feature that automatically adjusts these settings to match the "feel" of whatever mouse you were using beforehand.

Button remapping is also simple and intuitive, thanks partly to the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, which only offers five programmable buttons. G-SHIFT support adds secondary functionality, with the ability to assign various system and Windows commands to a button via Logitech's list of various assignments. Macros can also be created and recorded within G Hub, which presents the process step-by-step to make it intuitive and easy to manage.

There's also a nice overview screen for the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX that displays the current battery life and the remaining hours of use based on the current System and Report Rate power usage. 8K drains the battery much quicker, but you can limit this to gaming. Finally, as the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features onboard memory, you can store profiles directly onto the mouse, so your optimal or personalized settings go with you.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

As a mouse designed alongside esports pros and something aimed at competitive gamers, it was only fitting to test out the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's capabilities and performance with a range of first-person and fast-paced titles. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, DOOM Eternal, and Diablo 4. Like with the original Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, anything above 2,000 Hz for the polling rate is hard to tell the difference, with the accuracy and tracking being virtually flawless across the board.

Ultimately, the only real difference comes down to the slight change in shape with the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's ergonomic design. As someone who likes a traditional right-handed ergonomic shape, I think it's enough to give it an edge over the previous SUPERLIGHT 2 and is worth considering if you're looking at both variants as an option for your PC gaming.

Productivity

Regarding productivity, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's limited buttons, lack of a DPI switch, and lack of Bluetooth means it falls behind other productivity-focused devices. However, the revamped ergonomic shape and lightweight build are great for day-to-day usage, and the ability to house the USB dongle on the underside makes travel a breeze. If you work and play on the go on a laptop, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is lightweight, portable, and powerful. And really, the 95-hour battery life means you don't need Bluetooth.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is the SUPERLIGHT 2 with a right-handed asymmetrical ergonomic shape that many might find more comfortable to use long-term. This isn't bad because the SUPERLIGHT 2 is one of the best premium lightweight pure-performance gaming mice you can get, and this new variant keeps that flame lit. However, with the arrival of the DEX, both variants have been updated, with the HERO 2 sensor now supporting 8K polling with an expanded DPI ceiling and even more impressive tracking.

With the same $159.99 price tag, you can choose between two SUPERLIGHT 2 variants. The decision comes down to 'Do you want symmetrical or asymmetrical?' We only wish Logitech had added a dedicated DPI switch on the newer DEX version, which still feels like an oversight.