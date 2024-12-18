All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Peripherals
Mice

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative

Logitech's SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX takes one of the best lightweight mice, gives it an ergonomic makeover, and updates the sensor for wireless 8K polling.

Senior Editor
Published
Manufactured by Logitech with an MSRP of $159.99
7 minutes read time
TweakTown's Rating: 94%
TweakTown award

The Bottom Line

Like the original, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is a lightweight gaming mouse that delivers impressive pure gaming performance with a no-frills design. This variant's big differences are a more ergonomic shape and an updated HERO 2 sensor.

Pros

  • Excellent gaming performance and accuracy
  • Lightweight and comfortable ergonomic shape
  • Updated HERO 2 sensor
  • Up to 95 hours of battery life
  • Intuitive G Hub software

Cons

  • No DPI Switch
  • Essentially the same as the SUPERLIGHT 2

Should you buy it?

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The lightweight, symmetrical gaming mouse has become the go-to for many competitive gamers, and it's not hard to see why. The no-frills design with a simple button layout and a focus on a smooth and seamless glide is what you want in the heat of battle. However, it's always felt strange that the symmetrical design became the most popular when it isn't the most ergonomic. Of course, the reasoning comes down to supporting multiple grip styles; however, with most PC gamers out there using their right hand to operate their clicks and shooting - you'd think there would be more asymmetrical choices.

A quick look around the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse

This makes the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse a welcome launch because it takes the highly sought-after wireless gaming mouse and gives it a more asymmetrical ergonomic shape. Elsewhere, you're looking at very similar specs, with an impressive up to 8K polling rate over wireless and the same HERO 2 sensor with incredible accuracy and tracking precision. Like the symmetrical SUPERLIGHT 2, the new SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features no mouse acceleration, artificial smoothening, or filtering. It's all pure performance.

Created in collaboration with esports professionals, the SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX doesn't mess with the formula that created one of the best pure gaming mice you can pick up in 2024. 60 grams, up to 95 hours of battery life (which depends on the polling rate), 888 IPS tracking, 44,000 DPI sensitivity, and a robust physical design with great-feeling buttons. However, it's unfortunate that Logitech didn't add the one feature we were hoping to see with this refresh.

Specifications & Close Up

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 3
18
ItemDetails
Product NameLogitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX
Product TypeWireless Gaming Mouse
InterfaceWired, LIGHTSPEED 8K Wireless
CompatibilityPC
SensorHERO 2
SwitchesOptical LIGHTFORCE Switches
DPI/CPI44,000
Polling RateUp to 8,000 Hz
Tracking/Acceleration888 IPS, 88G
Buttons5
LightingNone
Weight60 grams
Battery Life95 hours
Dimensions125.8 x 67.7 x 43.9mm
What's In The BoxPRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, LIGHTSPEED wireless receiver, USB A to C cable, Receiver extension, Optional grip tape, Cleaning cloth, User documentation
Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 1Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 2
Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 5Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 6
Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 12Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 13

Kosta's Test System Specifications

ItemDetails
MotherboardASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 7950X
GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition
DisplayMSI MAG 321UPX QD-OLED 4K 240 Hz
CoolerASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB
RAM32GB DDR5-6000 Corsair DOMINATOR TITANIUM RGB
SSDSabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB
Power SupplyASUS TUF Gaming 1000W Gold
CaseCorsair 5000D AIRFLOW Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX PC Case
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
Photo of the Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse
Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

Okay, so that feature we were hoping to see? That would have been the addition of a DPI switch or button, which Logitech could have added to the underside. Having to fire up the Logitech G Hub software to make a sensitivity change can become cumbersome quickly, so it's a little strange that the design once again foregoes adding that physical DPI switch. The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features five buttons: left and right click, two side buttons, and the clickable scroll wheel.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 9
18

Weighing in at 60 grams, it's not the lightest mouse on the market, not that being the lightest makes you instantly the best option, but the SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is featherweight and no-frills in design. That means no extra buttons, rubberized grips, or RGB lighting. There is one tiny LED dot that does denote the DPI setting via color, but that's hardly a light show. One of the first things you notice when taking the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX for a glide is how well crafted it is from a build quality perspective. From the excellent button switches to the step-based scroll-wheel to the overall matte shell that does a great job staying smooth and fingerprint-free.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 4
18

Like the original SUPERLIGHT 2, one of the ways that Logitech has improved the battery life (95 hours means you can go a full two weeks of day-to-day use without having to charge) comes down to the button switches combining the speed of optical switches with the traditional mechanical actuation style. After using both the SUPERLIGHT 2 and now SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, I'm convinced that it also has one the best sounding and most satisfying left-licks in the business - and that's one of the reasons it has become a popular choice.

You can customize the design to improve comfort and movement. One option is to add Logitech's grip tape for enhanced ergonomics. Another is to replace the underside cover (which can house the USB dongle) with one that includes PTFE feet. Overall, the DEX's more right-handed ergonomic shape is a winner - especially for those who value comfort.

Sensor

Even though the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features the same HERO 2 sensor as the original non-DEX variant, Logitech has improved the sensor with a notable update that enhances all of its specs and capabilities - taking it from brilliance to brilliance+. The HERO 2 sensor update is also available for the original Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 via the G Hub software and requires no additional hardware.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 10
18

First, you've got higher DPI settings, with the HERO 2 update improving the 32,000 sensitivity to 44,000. The polling rate over LIGHTSPEED wireless now supports 8K or 8,000 Hz - 0.25ms. Wired is still limited to 1,000 Hz or 1 ms. Tracking and accuracy have also been dramatically improved; the 500 IPS is now an impressive 888 IPS, with the acceleration increasing from 40G to 88G. The sensor is also tuned to work flawlessly on a range of surfaces.

Now, a lot of these improvements are overkill and barely noticeable if you're mainly using the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX as a daily driver for productivity while dabbling in a round or two of Counter-Strike 2 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the evenings - but it's always great to see higher numbers. And it is impressive that Logitech could upgrade the HERO 2 sensor's capabilities without swapping it out with a new HERO 2.5 or HERO 3 sensor.

Software

The Logitech G Hub software is clean, minimal, and straightforward. It has powerful features while giving you access to various curated presets, including community-created presets for those who want to see how people have set up their Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2. The SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX feels responsive, with a default DPI ceiling of 16000 with 800, 1200, 1600, 2400, and 3200-speed settings. Logitech offers various DPI modes named after different gaming genres, with a Hero Sensor Calibration feature that automatically adjusts these settings to match the "feel" of whatever mouse you were using beforehand.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 16
18

Button remapping is also simple and intuitive, thanks partly to the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, which only offers five programmable buttons. G-SHIFT support adds secondary functionality, with the ability to assign various system and Windows commands to a button via Logitech's list of various assignments. Macros can also be created and recorded within G Hub, which presents the process step-by-step to make it intuitive and easy to manage.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 17
18

There's also a nice overview screen for the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX that displays the current battery life and the remaining hours of use based on the current System and Report Rate power usage. 8K drains the battery much quicker, but you can limit this to gaming. Finally, as the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX features onboard memory, you can store profiles directly onto the mouse, so your optimal or personalized settings go with you.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

As a mouse designed alongside esports pros and something aimed at competitive gamers, it was only fitting to test out the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's capabilities and performance with a range of first-person and fast-paced titles. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Apex Legends, DOOM Eternal, and Diablo 4. Like with the original Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, anything above 2,000 Hz for the polling rate is hard to tell the difference, with the accuracy and tracking being virtually flawless across the board.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 14
18

Ultimately, the only real difference comes down to the slight change in shape with the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's ergonomic design. As someone who likes a traditional right-handed ergonomic shape, I think it's enough to give it an edge over the previous SUPERLIGHT 2 and is worth considering if you're looking at both variants as an option for your PC gaming.

Productivity

Regarding productivity, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX's limited buttons, lack of a DPI switch, and lack of Bluetooth means it falls behind other productivity-focused devices. However, the revamped ergonomic shape and lightweight build are great for day-to-day usage, and the ability to house the USB dongle on the underside makes travel a breeze. If you work and play on the go on a laptop, the Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is lightweight, portable, and powerful. And really, the 95-hour battery life means you don't need Bluetooth.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, the new Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is the SUPERLIGHT 2 with a right-handed asymmetrical ergonomic shape that many might find more comfortable to use long-term. This isn't bad because the SUPERLIGHT 2 is one of the best premium lightweight pure-performance gaming mice you can get, and this new variant keeps that flame lit. However, with the arrival of the DEX, both variants have been updated, with the HERO 2 sensor now supporting 8K polling with an expanded DPI ceiling and even more impressive tracking.

Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Wireless Gaming Mouse - The Ergonomic Alternative 11
18

With the same $159.99 price tag, you can choose between two SUPERLIGHT 2 variants. The decision comes down to 'Do you want symmetrical or asymmetrical?' We only wish Logitech had added a dedicated DPI switch on the newer DEX version, which still feels like an oversight.

Performance

99%

Quality

95%

Features

90%

Value

90%

Overall

94%

The Bottom Line

Like the original, the Logitech PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is a lightweight gaming mouse that delivers impressive pure gaming performance with a no-frills design. This variant's big differences are a more ergonomic shape and an updated HERO 2 sensor.

TweakTown award
Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Right of Reply

We openly invite the companies who provide us with review samples / who are mentioned or discussed to express their opinion. If any company representative wishes to respond, we will publish the response here. Please contact us if you wish to respond.

