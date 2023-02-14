DeepCool LS720 CPU Liquid Cooler Review

DeepCool's LS720 CPU liquid cooler gets put to the test and comes out looking rather rosy, but the sound levels produced might not impress everyone.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

For quite a while, we have been dealing with DeepCool, and over the years, we have seen roughly a half dozen coolers from them. Most of what we have tested are air coolers, and while some may not have been everyone's cup of tea, the more recent additions to their air cooling lineup have been strong performers. However, there have been a couple of liquid coolers in that time, and while the earlier models were not that special, what they have come up with recently puts them on a much better path to success.

As we know, many products are available when looking for a new AIO. Most of us require a few things from such a product. Primary to most buyers is performance, as what is the point of spending all of that money if it does not do any better than a $50 air cooler? Second, to many, is the amount of noise from the device. While others could care less, the trend lately has been to go with a more silent cooler, even if it means a slight hit to performance.

Lastly, it typically comes down to cost, and we have seen the whole gamut. Anything from around $100 on up past $200 will get you just about any AIO on the planet, but if you can deliver the first two points and keep costs lower, you are onto something. Looks are a distant fourth point to think about, as many are past the basic circular and square offerings of years gone by.

Going by what DeepCool put on the product page of their LS720 that we have for you today boasts of covering all aspects that many want in an AIO. Even with a more conventional head unit appearance, they deliver a stylish yet possibly quite capable unit to keep your CPU cool while also providing the RGB lighting that has driven many sales over the last couple of years. Of course, what we read may be marketing speak to help drive up sales, but there is only one way to find out, and that is by giving it a once over and putting it to the test.

Looking at the chart we compiled from the packaging and the product page, we see that the LS720 from DeepCool has a slightly larger radiator than most. At 402mm long, it is one of the longer models we have tested, but the 120mm width and 27mm thickness is standard. Of course, this radiator is made of aluminum, and in this instance, it is painted black, but you can also get the LS720 in white.

Between the radiator and the head unit are a pair of tubes made of rubber and sleeved in black to dress up the appearance. In total length from fitting to fitting, we are told they are 410mm long, enough to get this cooler installed in just about any case.

The pump specifications come next, and its location is in the head unit. The head unit measures 86mm with the tubes figured in and is 74mm in the other direction while standing 54mm high. The pump's speed inside it is shown to spin at 3100 RPM, and while powered with a 3-pin fan connection, the noise levels are kept low at 19 dB(A).

We then run into the specifications of the 120mm fans accompanying the kit. They are shown to spin in a range of 500 to 2250 RPM while pushing an astounding 85.85 CFM. Static pressure is relatively high at 3.27 mmH2O, but we also see that what DeepCool considers quiet is near 32.9 dB(A).

Beyond that, there is also ARGB lighting found in the head unit as well as in the fans, which helps to take the visual appeal up and is something we feel many will enjoy seeing. For those who want to go a step further with the design, a "blank" is packed in the box, allowing users to design a customized appearance for the head unit, which we do not recall seeing in the past.

Pricing is on point, and we do not feel DeepCool is out of the ballpark with what they ask for these LS720 coolers. Right now, as we look around, we find it in many locations, and it is priced competitively with many other AIOs we have looked at. At $139.99, it runs head-to-head with the last AIO we looked at and is cheaper than many of the big names in liquid cooling. Considering all of the specifications we have seen thus far, it appears DeepCool has the right mix to succeed, but we need to give it a go and see what turns up.

Packaging

Packaging with DeepCool is kept to the basics. The AIO is shipped in a plain cardboard box, which is exposed, sporting a green trim line and the company's name and logo. On top of that is a white cardboard sleeve, the front of which offers the cooler's name, a mention of the anti-leak technology, and an image of the cooler front and center.

On this small end of the packaging, we see an expanse of cardboard. On it are two things, a continuation of the green line and an icon near the top showing a head unit.

The longer sides of the box follow the same trend and are identical. The white sleeve shows the DeepCool name and logo, while the cardboard portion is blank.

At the back, we can see a notation of this being a liquid cooler and the continuation of that green line. On the sleeve, we see what goes into the anit-leak technology and where to go for more information, both to the left of the specifications. At the bottom right are icons for various RGB sync software that can control the CPU cooler's lighting, along with the serial and part numbers.

37 37

37 37

Inside the packaging, we find that the components are kept in compartments to ensure damages are kept to a minimum. The radiator, fans, and head unit are covered in plastic to protect the finishes, while the hardware is packed in a box at the left, allowing the DeepCool LS720 to arrive in good condition.

DeepCool LS720 CPU Cooler

Starting at the head unit, we find a square-ish design painted in a sleek gray color, where the top is made of two sections of mirrored plastic. Between them is where the lighting comes out. The center portion can turn in any direction and is the customizable part of the design.

37 37

On the right side of the head unit, we find a pair of swivel fittings connected to sleeved tubing, and just to the right of those are a pair of wires coming out of it. These leads are for the 3-pin pump power lead and the 6-pin ARGB cables DeepCool uses for these coolers.

37 37

Under the head unit, we find the copper cold plate, which, in this instance, comes with pre-applied thermal paste. While the thermal paste is clean of dirt and debris, the copper plate appears rough around the edges, which is only visual, as the CPU does not make contact that far near the edges.

37 37

After cleaning the paste from the cold plate, we found that most of the roughed-up bits came off the cold plate, but the current angle is hiding quite a bit. Under the paste, we see a semi-circular pattern visible in this slightly convex mating surface.

37 37

As we move from the head unit to the radiator, DeepCool offers up a pair of these clips. Their main intention is to keep the tubes tended, much like what we see for power cables, and they can be slid anywhere along the length and removed if deemed unnecessary.

37 37

At the other end of over sixteen inches of tubing, we find the tubes connected to the aluminum radiator. If you recall looking at the back of the box, there was a look at an expansion chamber to relieve pressure, which is what the round plastic cover near the tape measure is covering.

37 37

The radiator in the LS720 cooler is designed to fit three fans on it, all 120mm in size, making this a much easier design to fit inside more cases. We also looked at a spot on the fin array while holding a tape measure, counting a 24 FPI arrangement.

37 37

While the sticker is upside down in this image, we find it on the 27mm thick end furthest from the fittings. We see where it's made, the part number, the serial number, and a notation not to remove this sticker.

Accessories and Documentation

37 37

First out of the box when looking at the hardware is the universal Intel backplate, which is made of plastic and structurally stiffened. A stud accepts more hardware at each corner, while the studs can be adjusted to fit various sockets.

37 37

We then pulled out the AMD mounting gear. The brackets are made for AM4 and AM5 while also designed to accept Thread Ripper sockets. In the middle are the mainstream AMD standoffs with the black spacers, while at the right are the ThreadRipper standoffs.

37 37

The Intel gear is similar, where one pair of brackets fits all. There are LGA1700 spacers, another set for LGA115x, and a set of standoffs for Intel HEDT sockets.

37 37

In this image, we have the knurled nuts that secure the head unit to the various option in AMD and Intel hardware on the motherboard and a set of countersunk screws used to secure the brackets to the head unit. In the middle is a set of short screws to mount the radiator into a case, while the longer sets of screws secure the fans to the radiator.

37 37

The trip of fans that come in the box is this set of FC120 fans with the DF1202512CM part number. Each fan has nine white blades, which allows the lighting to pass from the hubs into the blades. The frames are black, and the corners are padded, but the wire on the center fan is relatively short.

37 37

The reasoning for the short fan leads is due to what we see here. On each fan, we find that above where the wire comes out of them, there is an opening for the six-pin connector that utilizes five pins to control the lighting and fan speed. You can daisy chain from one fan to another, eliminating the need for long cables.

37 37

We also get some additional gear. On the left is an adapter that takes SATA power and pushes it through to the ARGB connections. It also has a fan connection to allow fan speed control to the 6-pin connector mixed in with the typical ARGB connectors, which are not needed for the cooler but enables users to connect other devices from a single point. In the middle is a white plastic blank that users can cover, draw on, or paint in whatever way they see fit, and it replaces the central portion of the head unit. On the right is a 6-pin ARGB and fan power extension cable that can come in handy to connect everything from a single point.

37 37

Lastly, we find the manual and support inserts. The manual takes you step-by-step, covers the wiring, and makes life simple when you realize how much DeepCool offers to connect this AIO to your system. The second insert explains what the warranty covers and delivers information on getting support or reaching DeepCool should a problem arise.

Installation and Finished Product

37 37

We are first instructed to mount the appropriate brackets for the system used to the bottom of the head unit. While doing so and snapping this image, we can see that the quality of the mating surface is not great, and we can only assume this happened before the paste application, as it looked perfect.

37 37

Using the factory backplate and removing the top portion of the AMD mounting hardware, we swap that out for the four studs which get screwed into the backplate. We are now ready to carry on.

37 37

We applied thermal paste, set the head unit onto the studs, and with the set of four knurled nuts, we secured it into place. The tubing clears the RAM, and we can see the cables, but since they are thin and not sleeved, you can manage to keep it tidy around the socket.

37 37

After mounting the fans to the radiator and being mindful to take care of the wire connections before doing so, we can get the LS720 installed and ready for business. There is some extra length to the daisy chain cabling, and you may need to fold and tuck in in some instances so as not to cause conflict in specific mounting scenarios.

37 37

Stepping back to appreciate the whole cooler, we can see that fitment is not an issue for those looking to install the LS720 into the top of the chassis. Those wanting to fit it in the front will not have much issue either, and while the tubing clips are something we hadn't thought of needing before this, they keep the spacing even, leaving us with a cleaner looking overall build than many others deliver.

37 37

Once we added power and booted the system, we were greeted with a flood of light from the ARGB fans, while the head unit delivered a more subtle glow of light. The top of the head unit is said to have an infinity mirror appeal, but head-on, it is hard to see the effect. Once you get a decent angle going, the ARGB lighting gets reflected more, but it is nothing like the traditional setups we have seen previously. We have also rotated the center portion to align the DeepCool logo, and it can be replaced by the other cap, which we could not decide on what to do with, so we left it in the box for now.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO [Wi-Fi] (AMD X570) - Buy from Amazon Motherboard:

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - Buy from Amazon CPU:

Memory: Corsair Vengeance LPX 4000MHz 4X8GB

ASUS GeForce RTX 2060 6GB OC - Buy from Amazon Graphics Card:

Storage: Galax HOF Pro M.2 1TB SSD

Case: Hydra Bench Standard

ASUS ROG Thor 850W - Buy from Amazon Power Supply:

Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64-bit - Buy from Amazon OS:

Software: AMD Ryzen Master, AIDA64 Engineer 6.25.5400, and CPU-z 1.92.0 x64

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2020 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

37 37

Out of the gate, the DeepCool LS720 has impressive results, with a fifth-place finish in the stock chart. At 54.9°C average DeepCool is punching above their weight class, in our opinion, and for those who do not overclock their setups, you are rewarded by this performance with less cost than those ahead of it.

37 37

Adding the overclock into the testing puts more strain on the LS720 as it falls a few places and now lands in tenth overall. With that 62.7°C average, we are only two degrees out of the lead, but you can see others handle the added load better than DeepCool.

37 37

In this chart, we are looking to see what DeepCool left behind with the PWM fan curve, and we are happy to say that there is only half a degree left when adding more than 600 RPM to these fans. We would have expected more, but DeepCool found the tipping point and took the PWM curve to the extreme without needing all of the extra noise.

Noise Level Results

37 37

During the stock run of testing, we saw the fans spinning at 1330 RPM while the pump turned at 3103 RPM. The noise from the head unit is not noticeable, especially with the fans delivering 39 dB of noise already.

37 37

Once we added the overclock into0 the mix, the noise level jumped considerably. The fans are now rotating at 1508 RPM, and we saw the pump reporting 3154 RPM. Again, the pump is not a concern due to the fans delivering 49 dB into the room.

37 37

As our previous chart showed, there isn't a point in running the fans at full speed. However, we have to test it and see where they land. With our fans spinning at 2179 RPM, the noise level shoots way up and is at 62 dB now, which is quite loud, and something many will not enjoy having to deal with.

Final Thoughts

With similar results to what we saw from the last cooler coming through the lab, one might assume DeepCool is right up there with our recommendations, but other factors are at play. While we can appreciate how well the LS720 performed with our stock conditions, it lost a lot of ground once we added more heat.

Considering the fan specifications shown on-site and on the box, the LS720 theoretically had everything it needed to be a real winner here, but the cooler does not scale as it should. The odd thing is that in all other respects, like the noise from the fans and the reported speeds, we expected DeepCools LS720 to do much better in all of the thermal charts. While it in no way is the worst option on the market, we feel it should have fallen higher in the listings.

One thing that bothers us is that DeepCool made sure to mention that this cooler is quiet and is one of the furthest from that we have tested. In any scenario, there are many other examples of coolers with much less noise competing at this level of thermal performance. At stock, it is at a level where many can deal with it, but while still under PWM control, if you add a little more to the CPU, the system seems unable to handle the additional load, driving the noise up even more. For those of you crazy enough to run the fans at full speed, you may want to grab some earplugs, and this DeepCool AIO shoots way up into the annoying noise level.

We can appreciate the aesthetic, the customizable central portion of the head unit, and the condensed fan cabling, but it all seems like icing on a cake made of broccoli. In other words, while innovative and cleaning things up, they complicated the wiring and should have spent the time looking for more performance with less noise. To each their own, we guess, but for us, this is one cooler that, while worth the investment, could have been much better with a few slight tweaks.

Considering that the DeepCool LS720 is slightly more affordable than the MSI we just covered, one might think that gave DeepCool a leg up in our minds. In one aspect, it does, as we still were only a couple of degrees from the top of the chart under stock conditions. Still, with the new CPU algorithms boosting CPUs all of the time, it appears that a few other options will keep your CPU further from its throttle point, allowing the boost to run longer and higher.

At $139.99, we find the price fair, but you need to understand what you are getting into with the LS720 fully. As long as the noise is of no concern, by all means, try one out, but the way we see many saying they design their build with silence in mind, those in that group are going to want to keep looking.