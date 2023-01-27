All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Deepcool's CH510 Mesh Digital mid-tower computer case gets put under the spotlight as Ryan dives in and tells us all about its interesting features.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis
Published
Manufacturer: Deepcool (?CH510 MESH DIGITAL)
3 minutes & 51 seconds read time
TweakTown's Rating: 88%
The Bottom Line

Deepcool's CH510 Mesh Digital is a decent mid-tower ATX case that offers an informational display for CPU and GPU temperatures for a good price, but lacks radiator compatibility.

Pros

  • + Informational LCD display for CPU and GPU temperatures
  • + Temperatures were pretty good
  • + Tempered glass side panel held in with two strong magnets
  • + Price

Cons

  • - Radiator incompatibilities
  • - Only a single 120mm fan included

Should you buy it?

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

It seems like every case manufacturer is coming out with an LCD panel of some sort on their ATX cases, mainly displaying system information like CPU and GPU temperatures and CPU and GPU loads. Deepcool has entered the front LCD panel chat with their new CH510 Mesh Digital ATX mid-tower case, so many thanks to them for providing the review sample for us to take a look at today.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 1
In the realm of specifications, the CH510 Mesh Digital is a standard ATX mid-tower size measuring 455x230x470mm (LxWxH). Weighing in at only 7.5 kg or 16.53 lbs, the CH510 Mesh Digital is relatively light. Hopefully, this doesn't mean there are sacrifices in quality. Pricing puts the Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital at $100 for the black-only model, which is pretty aggressive for a tempered glass ATX case.

Packaging

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 2
The packaging box that Deepcool has packed the CH510 Mesh Digital in is more or less plain, with a sticker showing both the CH510 Mesh Digital image and the specifications on the side.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 3
Taking the CH510 Mesh Digital out of its brown cardboard packaging is another very familiar site, with hard white foam on the top and bottom to protect it from any damage during shipping. Encased in a clear plastic bag, it helps keep any debris from collecting on the CH510 Mesh Digital.

Outside the Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 4
Once all the clear peelings are removed, the CH510 Mesh Digital stands out with a few shiny bits on the sides of the front panel and the top LCD section, which are fingerprint magnets, not to mention the tempered glass.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 5
Focusing more on the front panel, which is mostly mesh, aside from the top LCD section.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 6
The LCD display section only measures 38x38mm or 1.5x1.5in.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 7
The roof of the CH510 Mesh Digital shows a full-length dust filter alongside the front I/O.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 8
Removing the dust filter reveals options for mounting three 120mm fans or two 140mm fans, as well as the corresponding 280mm or 360mm radiators.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 9
The front I/O section of the CH510 Mesh Digital is located on the top right of the roof section. A square power button, a single USB Type-C port, a combo mic/audio 3.5mm jack, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, and another square reset button, followed by an activity indicator light. The front I/O section is very basic but does get the job done.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 10
The backside shows a lot of the same design language carried from the front mesh but in a larger format; this ensures that air can escape wherever it can from any crevice possible. The rear exhaust has an included black 120mm fan with mounting for a 140mm fan if desired. The PCI brackets are fully removable with no spacing in between, making vertical GPU mounting possible. A removable PSU bracket is not present.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 11
The underside shows four nicely rubber-dampened feet and a cheap PSU filter. Oddly enough, the tooling shows a slide-in version.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 12
The back panel of the CH510 Mesh Digital is plain until you get to the bottom, which has a little ventilation with its squared checkered pattern.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 13
Even the back panel has some dust filtration.

Inside the Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 14
Popping off the tempered glass side panel, which is held on via two magnets integrated into the frame of the CH510 Mesh Digital.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 15
Inside the CH510 Mesh Digital shows a design aimed at providing good airflow.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 16
The front intake has a full-length 360mm dust filter for proper dust filtration while supporting up to a 360 or 280mm radiator or AIO. Radiator/fan thickness measures in at a maximum of 74mm.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 17
Looking into the CH510 Mesh Digital, two rubber cable grommets are present with an included GPU brace/stand built in.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 18
The main compartment has all the standard features you would come to expect out of an ATX mid-tower case.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 19
Deepcool has made the PSU shroud functional with the ability to mount two additional 120mm fans for additional cooling to the GPU.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 20
The rear 120mm fan, which is the only fan included with the CH510 Mesh Digital, has fan blades that are very straight and not curved like traditional fan blades; this suggests more of an airflow design. Mounting a 140mm fan is also an option.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 21
Finally, the backside is where all the wiring happens. While not having a dedicated cable raceway, there are various tiedown points throughout the frame as well as throughout. In terms of storage, are two 2.5" SSD/HDD mounts on the backside of the motherboard tray and a 3.5"/2.5" HDD cage in the basement for additional storage needs. The I/O cabling is blacked out except for the front audio connections.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Final Thoughts

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 22
The build is now done, so I can safely say that the CH510 Mesh Digital is a decent case for around the $100 price point. The only kickback is the inclusion of a single 120mm fan; having two more sets as intakes would have made the value even better, rounding out cooling a tad better.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 23
Temperatures were also good, with idle package temps on the CPU hovering around 26C with an 18C ambient. Fully loaded up, the Intel Core i5 12600K got up to 67C. The RTX 3090 Trinity from Zotac idled at around 54C while in zero fan mode. However, it heated up to 82C while under full load. Overall, the system seemed quiet and very tolerable under full load.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 24
While small, the digital LCD panel provides CPU or GPU temperatures, albeit not at the same time and not even alternating, which would have been nice. To see the CPU or GPU temps, Deepcool does require the use of their software, which doesn't have a good interface but allows the switching to see the two component temperatures.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 25
Once switched in the Deepcool software, two squares mean the display is showing a sort of load on the selected component.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 26
More squares equal more load. It would be nice to see which one was which without checking the software.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 27
Cable management on the Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital was manageable. My only real problem was using cable extensions, which made more slack in the stock PSU cables.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 28
So, is the Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital worth the $100 price tag? For the most part, yeah. I would have liked to see a few more case fans included, especially in the front, for better air intake, instead of relying on your CPU AIO to bring that fresh air into the case.

Deepcool CH510 Mesh Digital Mid-Tower Chassis Review 29
Another gripe about the CH510 Mesh Digital is the compatibility of radiators or AIOs. The front fan/radiator mount is somewhat blocked by the section for the digital display, which inhibits compatibility. The top-mounted fan/radiator section is also very limited; motherboard VRM heatsinks can conflict with installation.

In the end, the Deepcool CH510 Mesh digital scores 88%, which is decent, but some things could be improved.

Performance

85%

Quality

85%

Features

85%

Value

95%

Overall

88%

Ryan joined TweakTown in 2022, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been around the block a time or two. He has always been a gamer through and through, and building PCs started when he took apart his family’s 486 DX2-based PC. He is into everything PC but enjoys building, gaming, and water cooling.

