Montech King 45 Pro Mid-Tower Chassis Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Curved glass seems to be one of the main themes for PC case styling over the past year or so, with us recently checking out the Corsair Frame 4500X and the Antec C8 Curve, for example. Today, I have another case that follows this trend in some way, this time with the Montech King 45 Pro. This new case from Montech provides uninterrupted views of your system, featuring a panoramic, two-piece front-and-side glass layout. The Montech King 45 Pro also features a dual-chamber layout, an immersive RGB implementation, a chimney-effect cooling design, a front-mounted power supply, and support for water cooling. With that said, the Montech King 45 Pro appears quite versatile and spacious despite its footprint.

Available in both black and white, the Montech King 45 is available in two versions, Standard and Pro, with the Pro version including four AX120 Pro fans preinstalled in the chassis. Priced at $99.90 for the Standard version and $119.90 for the Pro, with no white tax added, it looks to hit the spot on pricing. While Montech is known for budget-friendly cases, the King 45 expands the King series as a whole, as Montech positions this range as its flagship case offering. Montech has produced some really good cases recently, so if they can maintain the build quality, value, and performance that we have seen from them, then the Montech King 45 Pro should be no exception.

Item Details Model Montech King 45 Pro Form Factor ATX Mid-Tower Dimensions (D) 450mm x (W) 245mm x (H) 527mm Weight 8.4kg / 18.7lbs Materials Steel, Glass, Plastic Color Black or White Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX BTF Motherboard Support Yes Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x 120mm / 2x 140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator | Rear: 1x 120mm (Included) / 1x 140mm or 120mm / 140mm Radiator | Bottom: 3x 120mm (Included) / 2x 140mm or 120mm / 140mm / 240mm / 280mm / 360mm Radiator ARGB / Fan Hub Included / Pre-populated Drive Support Behind Motherboard: 2 x 2.5" SSD or 2 x 3.5" HDD Front I/O Power, ARGB Control, USB 3.0 x 2, Type-C x 1, Headphone/Mic Combo Jack CPU Cooler Height (max.) 187mm PSU Length (max.) 180mm GPU Card Length (max.) 435mm Warranty 1 Year

Packaging

Arriving safely, the Montech King 45 Pro ships in a standard brown cardboard box with black print. The front of the packaging shows off the case at an angle below the Montech branding.

Both sides of the box list key product points in various languages, with key details in English.

The usual packaging includes closed-cell foam and a plastic bag. Let's take the case out of the box and see what the Montech King 45 Pro has to offer.

Outside the Montech King 45 Pro

Externally, it's a nice-looking case overall, with the two-piece panoramic side/front glass front and center. Curving glass can't be cheap, so to keep the cost down, Montech has split it into two rather than a single piece, as we saw with the HAVN HS420.

The entire top panel of the Montech King 45 Pro is vented to allow hot air to escape. Montech focuses on a chimney-style layout, so the more ventilation we have at the top, the better it is for our system.

The steel top panel simply clips into place, and removing it reveals the top fan and water-cooling mounting points, allowing use of 120mm or 140mm fan and radiator variants. There is no dust filter on the inside of the top panel, and for good reason, given the case's cooling design. Montech supports radiators up to 84mm thick for installation on the top of the case, so there is ample room to build a fairly aggressive cooling solution. Cable pass-throughs and the front power supply mounting chamber are shown here.

Looking at the front of the case, you can see the two-part panoramic tempered glass side panels, with the 15-degree curve introduced on the front panel, and not the side. To the right of the front panel is a white strip that, when powered on, includes immersive ARGB lighting as Montech describes it. This case is only 245mm wide, an 18% reduction over the 300mm-wide Montech King 95 Pro, allowing for a smaller footprint with the dual-chamber design taking up less space on your desk.

Front IO is good and a relatively standard layout compared with other cases on the market at the moment. There is a power button, an LED button for integrated ARGB control, a headset audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and a single Type-C port to cover most people's connectivity needs.

The white strip helps define the look of the case, but I wonder if a more tinted, or transparent strip here would have helped the ARGB integration look a little more stealthy, so that your eye isn't drawn to a random white vertical piece of plastic, with the ARGB then popping into life with no indication of what lies behind this part of the case. I think I will save judgment here until I get the system powered and then see how this looks.

36 36

36 36

Underneath is where things are a little different from the norm, given Montech's chimney-style cooling here. It is here that you understand why the back of the case had so much clearance, offering a clear path for air to be pulled into the bottom of the case. I like the way Montech has gone about this, so that it doesn't look like the case is on stilts from the front or front side, but it does complicate how the included dust filter is installed. With the Montech King 45 Pro, you'll need to tilt the case to access it for cleaning, but it's perfectly understandable given how the chassis is set up for cooling.

With the magnetic, framed, dust filter removed, the RX120 Pro reverse fans are visible, and, as with the top, they can be replaced with other 120mm or 140mm fans. The case feet also include rubber pads to prevent the case from moving around.

Inside the Montech King 45 Pro

The Montech King 45 Pro supports motherboards up to ATX, with BTF compatibility. If you are going for an air-cooler setup, Montech offers 187mm of clearance for a beefy cooler and 435mm for graphics cards. There are well-placed cutouts surrounding the recessed motherboard tray, while the rest of the interior features smooth panels to keep everything looking nice and tidy. Montech also includes a shiny "Montech" badge on the lower front of the case.

To the right-hand side of the interior are the power supply chamber and, below, a small, somewhat adjustable GPU support bracket. The power supply chamber also features well-placed cable pass-throughs, but no grommets are used throughout the case. While the panels feature rolled edges, I have seen so many cases recently that have removed the grommets entirely. While in most use cases this is fine, it feels like a cost-saving measure being introduced across the board.

36 36

36 36

36 36

Around the back, the accessory kit was kept secure with a tie wrap for shipping in the power supply area. The back also features a door design storage tray that can accommodate up to two 3.5" or 2.5" drives. Opening the storage area with the captive thumbscrew reveals the rest of the interior back side. The included wiring is wrapped with cable ties, and a fan hub is located at the top of the case. Montech includes a large motherboard cutout for easy cooler installation or maintenance, along with a number of tie-down points for managing cabling around the back of the case. The storage door can be removed if not needed, but it will help keep all cables tucked away. Also, at the top, you can see the pre-routed extension for connecting to the front-mounted power supply.

36 36

The pre-populated fan hub can be added to, with another fan and ARGB connection available if you want to expand this further. I do like cases that include a hub, especially if it's pre-populated, so you can literally connect to your motherboard and be up and running with case cooling.

36 36

Montech includes a small but competent range of screws, cable ties, and tools in a small storage box to build your system, rounding out the case's accessory package.

Installation, Testing, Finished Product, and Final Thoughts

With such a spacious case, installing a system in the Montech King 45 Pro is really easy. Being able to quickly pop off the front and side glass panels gives great access to the internals for maintenance and upgrades down the road, too. The front of the system I have built looks really good in the Montech King 45 Pro, with the paneling around the case internals adding a clean feel to the install. Motherboard installation didn't take too long, and I didn't encounter any issues. I adjusted the rear exhaust fan slightly to line up with the be quiet! CPU cooler, and then it was time to install the graphics card. Again, no issues popped up, but given the short card in use, it didn't extend past the GPU support bracket that Montech includes. If it had been extendable and adjustable, I could have used it. Again, this is a common issue I am seeing across a number of case manufacturers, and while it's a small detail, I do think a bit more effort could be put in without adding too much cost overall. It feels manufacturers are installing a very basic design just to tick the box on the specs table, rather than spending time to implement it properly with a decent design.

Moving to the back, the only time-consuming part of the build was installing the bracket to the power supply, which was then installed in the case. The power extension cable is generously long, so it needs to be tucked away to avoid interfering with the top of the case. Overall, no issues were encountered, and having the storage bay helps to tuck away extra wires, with enough space overall around the back to fit everything needed for a comprehensive build. It would be nice to have a few more tie-down points around the bottom of the power supply chamber, but it's not a huge issue and can be kept neat with some time spent on cable management.

Kris' Test System Specifications

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.34-5870, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.15.0 x64.

Moving to testing the Montech King 45 certainly packs a punch in the Pro variant, that is, with the included fans. Testing was carried out at 21 °C using my usual test suite. Given the chimney design and the included fans, the Montech King 45 Pro is a positive-pressure case by nature, and with that focus on the bottom-mounted fans being directed towards the graphics card, we have some good test results. Our ASUS card reached 69.1 °C and averaged 68.2 °C. This means the King 45 Pro sits mid-pack of my test coverage with delta taken into account, and nestles nicely between the Cooler Master Master Frame 600 and the GAMDIAS ATHENA M4M.

CPU results may not be ideal, but this can be forgiven to some extent given the test setup I used. The maximum temperature reached was 75.8 °C, with an average over two hours of 73 °C. Bear in mind that here I have used an air cooler, directing air out the rear of the case, but should you go with an AIO fitted to the top of the case, and with the chimney-style cooling in mind, I would certainly expect to see even better results. I used the air cooler on purpose, to see how the case would perform in this type of setup, as a worst-case scenario, so to speak. Our results today, on average delta, place the King 45 Pro above the Lian Li 217 INF in all configurations tested, and slightly below the Hyte X50. By no means then is the Montech King 45 Pro a slouch in terms of its cooling performance as standard, even when I threw an extra layer of aero problems to navigate.

Once testing was complete and I had spent some time with the Montech King 45 Pro, I got to enjoy its pretty little light show. Now I know how it performs, but is it worth your consideration to replace your current case?

With the system complete and lit up, it is a good case to feast your eyes upon. The ARGB isn't overbearing, and the case gives off a slightly different vibe in terms of aesthetics. I do like the light strip running up the side of the case, and while it wouldn't bother me if it weren't included, it does add some personality to the case. The lighting around the fans is also well implemented, and if you could add a few more matching fans to the top to complete the Montech-based ecosystem, it would look even better.

Building in this case, and the performance we have seen, while not top of the pack or groundbreaking, is certainly not to be sniffed at, with plenty of space for storage, upgrades, and water-cooling options, and overall very good fit and finish. The Montech King 45 Pro is certainly worth considering, and given its price point compared to some of the other cases I have tested, I think you would be hard-pressed to choose another case over this one. There are the Endorfy ARX 700 and the Lian Li 217 INF, both at a similar price, that, during our testing here at TweakTown, offered similar performance, and both include fans as standard. I guess then it's down to you, the looks and style you are into, but certainly don't discount Montech, and their King 45 Pro as a viable, well-priced case with plenty of extras included.