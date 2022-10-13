Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Review

Razer has delivered perhaps the lightest wireless gaming mouse we're likely to see with high-performance hardware, and in the classic DeathAdder shape.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

The first version of the Razer DeathAdder was released back in 2006, a time when there weren't that many companies creating mice purely with PC gamers in mind. Before then, a PC mouse was mostly a beige-colored thing or part of a Logitech bundle where you got a mouse and a keyboard. As more and more companies shifted their focus towards gaming, though, and the tools used to play games, Razer has been there every step of the way.

And has been steadily updating the Razer DeathAdder line with new versions, hardware changes, refined features, and more. But all the while, keeping the same iconic shape that made the DeathAdder one of the most popular gaming mice of all time.

When it comes to a mouse, there are very few shapes out there that you can instantly associate with and recognize as a specific model. The Razer DeathAdder is one of them, and for right-handed mouse users, the DeathAdder presents an ergonomic shape with a comfortable grip that doesn't complicate things with extra buttons or fancy angular molds. As someone who bought a Razer DeathAdder Version 1.0 back in the day, it's a case that once you get used to it, it's hard to look at anything else.

That said, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is more than simply the latest iteration of the DeathAdder with the word 'Pro' slapped onto the end of the product name; this is a wireless gaming mouse looking to deliver the very best in ultra-light esports performance. So much so that out-of-the-box, you're looking at a total weight of 64 grams. Which is kind of insane when you factor in that, a - this is wireless, b - you've got up to 90 hours of battery life, and c - the underlying hardware is all high-end stuff.

Specifications & Close Up

Product Type: Gaming Mouse

Interface: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless

Sensor: Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor

DPI: 30000

IPS: 750

Max Acceleration: 70G

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz, up to 4000Hz with HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (sold separately)

Switch: Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 (rated at 90-million Clicks)

Buttons: 5

Mouse Feet: 100% PTFE

Lighting: None

Dimensions: 128 x 68 x 44mm

Weight: 64 grams

Packaging: Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, Wireless USB dongle + USB dongle adapter, Type-A to Type-C Speedflex cable, Razer Mouse Grip Tape, Product Information Guide

Kosta's Test System Specifications

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 UNIFY

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition

Cooler: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240R RGB AIO CPU Cooler

RAM: 32GB (4x8GB) HyperX FURY DDR4 3200MHz

SSD: Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 2TB

Power Supply: Cooler Master V 850W Gold SFX Power Supply

Case: MPG SEKIRA 500P

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Design, Sensor, & Software

Design

It's worth reiterating how impressive it is to see a wireless Razer DeathAdder in 64-gram weight form, with nothing lost in the way of cutting-edge tech to keep it in the realm of Pro high-end hardware. Of course, shedding weight (compared to the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, the V3 is somehow 25% lighter) means that there are sacrifices made in the name of comfort.

For the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro, which has been designed with and for esports professionals (and those that love nothing more than playing competitive titles like CS: GO and Apex Legends), this means no rubberized grips as part of the body and nothing in the way of RGB lighting. Available in Black and White (the White model is reviewed here), the body still feels remarkably robust, with a matte plastic finish that sells that classic DeathAdder shape.

Interestingly, creating a robust wireless mouse with a full body shape and size that only weighs 64 grams probably took a lot of effort and design consideration. And really, it defines a lot about what you can expect to find with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. For the physical design keeping the weight down takes a higher priority over adding soft rubberized grips or detailed RGB lighting - two things that aren't a factor when playing competitive titles. That is, of course, unless you plan on blinding an opponent with a blast of RGB rainbow action.

The good news here is that Razer hasn't sacrificed much in the way of comfort; the featherweight 64 grams and 100% PTFE feet deliver a supremely smooth glide. It doesn't take long before the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro begins to feel like an extension of your hand. For those wanting a little bit extra in the comfort department, Razer has included 'Razer Mouse Grip Tape'.

As per the namesake, these are rubbery stickers you can slap on each side (and on the left and right-click buttons), and for the most part, it's a great addition. Though it must be said that the sleek and stylish look of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro in White suffers a bit with black tape - it should have been white.

Sensor

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro features the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, created in collaboration with PixArt, where in addition to offering sensitivity that goes all the way up to 30,000 DPI, you've also got improved tracking and surface compatibility.

Razer claims that it can track movement on glass, something that turns out to be true, so that's great news for those that like to put their laptop on a glass coffee table and don't want to spend time looking around to try and find a magazine or something rectangle-shaped to place their mouse onto.

Like the somewhat overkill 30K sensitivity, the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor also delivers a speed of 750 IPS, which is a lot higher tracking than the more common - and more than enough - 450 IPS. Throw in 70G acceleration, and yeah, this is a sensor with the sort of headroom that makes you feel guilty simply using it to browse the web.

It's like getting a GeForce RTX 4090 and making it render Nintendo 64-level graphics in 480p. Perhaps the coolest feature of the sensor, though, comes with how it handles lift-off (the act of raising a mouse while still moving), with the ability to customize asymmetrical lift-off and landing cut-off distances.

Software

Like all Razer hardware, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro makes use of Razer Synapse, which is a single software bundle that can manage all Razer peripherals and synchronize lighting with all the glowy bits of hardware you might have in your rig. But as the DeathAdder V3 Pro has been designed to be the lightest high performing esports gaming mouse on the market today, there is no RGB lighting, and to keep the weight down, there's only a single profile and 5-buttons to play with.

Which makes customization beyond setting up DPI increments and adjusting the lift-off to suit whatever surface you're using, something of a no-show. You can sacrifice one of the buttons to become a Razer Hypershift button (which adds a second functionality to other buttons), but there's only one profile stored on the mouse - making it a single game or single app feature if you plan on going the full customization route.

On the plus side, with the DPI button located underneath the mouse (making it hard to get to when you're in the heat of battle), you can adjust the increments to be anything from 2-6, so you can quickly switch between a couple of settings without having to cycle.

As a wireless gaming mouse, you also get some control over power-saving features like the ability to set the idle time and the battery % level where the Low Power Mode should kick in. Again, without RGB lighting, there's nothing in the way of Razer Chroma integration, but that does mean that the battery life is up at around 90 hours with easy access to play-and-charge thanks to the included table-top dongle.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

As a gaming mouse designed for esports, it was only fitting that we tested in-game performance with the likes of Overwatch, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and even a little bit of DOOM Eternal. However, that isn't a multiplayer game in the traditional competitive sense; the tight controls and smooth high-FPS performance pair beautifully with Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro.

In fact, after several hours of use, it's hard to fault the feel and precision of the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor. Throw in Razer's 90 million click-rated Optical Mouse Switches, and the results live up to the Pro naming.

Being as light as possible also begins to make sense when gaming and playing FPS titles with fast movement, for the simple reason that the lighter touch makes for some smooth and fatigue-free movement that quickly begins to feel like second nature. Having only five buttons isn't an issue either. It's only when you dip into RPG and MOBA-like experiences that the absence of some of the in-depth customization you can find on other products becomes noticeable.

The great news, though, is that no matter if it was a dedicated mousepad or a flat table surface, performance didn't falter - which is a testament to Razer's high-end sensor.

Productivity

In terms of productivity, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is certainly overkill, with a sensor and switches tuned for high-performance gaming. But the featherweight build paired with the comfortable Razer Mouse Grip Tape does make for some comfortable browsing and swapping of windows.

The ability to switch between DPI adjustments, play-and-charge functionality and the long-lasting battery make it a wireless gaming mouse suitable for all tasks. But it's worth noting that a 64-gram weight might be a bit too light for some.

Final Thoughts

As a high-performing wireless gaming mouse that is also one of the lightest around (if not the lightest), it's hard not to be impressed with the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. It retains the classic DeathAdder shape and feels that has been around since 2006 but reinvents it as this Pro bit of kit designed to deliver pro-level FPS performance.

Keeping the weight down and the battery-life high is some impressive design on the part of Razer, and the Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor is easily one of the best currently out there. Overkill for most people, but impressive in its surface versatility and accuracy.

But with a price point in the region of USD 150 and AUD 260, it's also something of a premium high-end product, which the DeathAdder hasn't traditionally been. And to take full advantage of the potential 4000Hz polling rate, you'll need to purchase an additional Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle.

As the lightest wireless gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is incredible when you factor in the underlying hardware. It may be no-frills in terms of lighting, luxury inbuild grips, and a multitude of buttons and profile options, but it certainly makes up for it in pure performance.