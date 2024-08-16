Microsoft responds to backlash from Windows 10 users about Windows 11

Microsoft has officially responded to the feedback from Windows 10 and 11 users complaining about the number of advertisements within the latest OS.

Microsoft has been pushing Windows 10 users to adopt Windows 11 since the new operating system was released in 2021, but the Redmond company has been hitting the marketing campaign especially hard since it announced Windows 10 support will be ending in October, 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Windows 10 is still by a large margin the world's most popular operating system, according to data from Statcounter, and since the end-of-support announcement, Microsoft has been rolling out new advertisements in Windows 10 to push users over to Windows 11. Some of these advertisements came in the form of full-screen ads. Additionally, Microsoft has begun integrating more advertisements within Windows 10, which has caused many users to express negative feedback about the changes.

Microsoft has now officially recognized this feedback from both Windows 10 and 11 users, writing, "To honor our user's feedback, these invitations will no longer begin with the April 2024 monthly security update. We will share a new timeline in the coming months." Microsoft initially planned on rolling out these full-screen advertisements for Windows 11 to more swaths of Windows 10 users, but Redmon conceded in a Microsoft 365 advisory post that it will pause Windows 11 ads for managed Windows 10 devices.