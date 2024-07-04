Windows 11 updates Start Menu with louder Microsoft advertisements

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 test version revealed a potential significant change to the Windows Start Menu, with Microsoft putting its products first.

Microsoft has slowly been changing Windows 11 to feature more advertisements for its products, pushing users to adopt its services such as OneDrive, Microsoft 365, Xbox Game Pass, and more.

Windows 11 updates Start Menu with louder Microsoft advertisements 56161565
It was only last week Microsoft was caught turning on automatic OneDrive folder backup in Windows 11 without asking for the user's permission. New installs of Windows 11 were automatically found to have OneDrive backup on, meaning folders such as Desktop Pictures, Documents, Music, and Videos will automatically sync to a user's OneDrive account. Additionally, Microsoft recently took a step toward removing local Windows accounts.

Now it's been discovered that Windows 11's Start Menu is going to get slightly louder with advertisements for Microsoft's products, or at least that is what the latest test versions of Windows 11 that's available to Windows Insiders reveal. Build 26120.961 has introduced a redesign to the Start Menu, as users will be able to easily navigate to their Microsoft products, such as Microsoft 365, Xbox Game Pass, and OneDrive cloud storage. The above image showcases the difference between the Windows 11 builds.

While this change may seem minuscule, it's only one of many that Microsoft has made in recent months to push its Windows 11 users to use its products.

NEWS SOURCE:pcworld.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

