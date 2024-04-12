Microsoft kills support for most popular operating system, users now get full-screen ads

Microsoft officially announced it's killing support for its most popular operating system and is now pushing users to its latest OS with full-screen ads.

In February, Microsoft announced its killing support for Windows 10, its most popular operating system, and users of that OS are now receiving full-screen advertisements informing them to upgrade to Windows 11.

Microsoft announced its ending support for Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and users of the operating system are now recommended to start the migration process over to the company's latest version of Windows, Windows 11. Notably, as of early December, Windows 10 held a massive 71.64% market share, which hasn't changed from figures in September 2023 and September 2022. However, as of February 2024, the market share for Windows 10 dropped to 67% compared to Windows 11 at 26%.

In an effort to make the transition more known to users, Microsoft has decided to start displaying full-screen advertisements to Windows 10 users, with one user taking to Reddit to share the above image that details the company's decision to end support for the popular operating system on October 14, 2025. Furthermore, the advertisement doesn't appear to have a "never remind me again" option, only "remind me later," meaning users will likely get the full-screen ad randomly in the future.

After Microsoft ends support for Windows 10, up to 240 million PCs may be sent to landfills as a result of Windows 11's strict hardware requirements, according to technology firm Canalys.