Tim Sweeney and Musk join in with Windows 11 AI bashing: 'Hey Copilot make my taskbar vertical'

Is 'Hey Copilot' the new cornerstone shortcut for Windows 11? Tim Sweeney jokingly asks the AI to make his taskbar vertical, and Elon Musk approves.

TL;DR: Epic CEO Tim Sweeney aimed a barb at Microsoft's recent push for more AI in Windows 11, and specifically, the 'Hey Copilot' feature, posting on X: "Hey Copilot, make my taskbar vertical and don't ask me to create a Windows account ever again!" Musk backed Sweeney up, noting that the biggest annoyance was the account requirement.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and Elon Musk have joined in with the recent round of Windows 11 bashing since Microsoft revealed its grand plan to focus more heavily on AI and Copilot in the desktop OS.

As Windows Latest noticed, in a post on X from the official Windows account which was explaining how the 'Hey Copilot' voice command is the "new shortcut to everything Windows 11 can do", Sweeney chimed in with a swift jab that read: "Hey Copilot, make my taskbar vertical and don't ask me to create a Windows account ever again!"

Musk saw the post and agreed, noting "especially the Windows account part" before adding a flame plus tears of joy emojis. (It's a Microsoft account, guys, technically).

The inability to move the taskbar away from the bottom of the screen has long been a complaint for some Windows 11 users (particularly those with ultra-wide monitors who prefer it aligned vertically as Sweeney suggests).

And obviously being badgered to create a Microsoft account is another bugbear for some folks who'd prefer to live a quiet, local life with Windows 11, but can't as Microsoft gradually closes all the many workarounds to this end.

As Microsoft doubles down on AI in Windows 11 - which, let's face it, was always the plan since investing in ChatGPT - there's been something of a broad backlash.

Many people simply aren't happy with AI trimmings when there's still a fair bit wrong with the fundamentals of Windows 11, which includes performance hitches and bits of the interface that don't work as they should - or shove recommendations (including advertising for Microsoft services) in your face.