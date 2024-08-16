Dell has just launched a Silent Keyboard and Mouse Combo for a quiet workplace

The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) combo lives up to its name, and won't make a sound as you type, click, or glide through work.

At TweakTown, when we look at keyboard and mouse combos, it's usually the pairing of some high-end gear, a mechanical keyboard with high-quality keycaps, and an enthusiast mouse with the sort of sensor tailor-made for playing Counter-Strike at the professional level. However, for those who are straight-up professionals working in an office, the new Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) could be of interest.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

And that comes down to them being silent, creating no or inaudible sound. This is ideal for the modern office or even remote home work environment, as no one in a meeting will be able to hear you clack away on your keyboard or click through a presentation on a Zoom call with your mouse.

The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) combo is also wireless, supporting Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz. Dual-mode features allow both to run simultaneously and 'Smart Connect' can detect which connection to use. You'll never need to worry about power, as both the keyboard and mouse offer up to 36 months of battery life.

3

The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) combo is an eco-friendly option, as up to 64% post-consumer recycled plastic is used in its construction. Designed as productivity-first peripherals, the keyboard includes programmable keys across its 75%-sized layout with full-size arrow keys, including the new Copilot key.

The mouse, also available separately as the Dell Silent Mouse (MS355), also includes a programmable scroll wheel, an ambidextrous shape, and sensitivity support of up to 4020 DPI.

The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) combo is available now.