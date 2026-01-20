be quiet! launches its first gaming mice with the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym

be quiet! is ready to release its first gaming mice products with the new Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym, with both models launching next month.

TL;DR: Be quiet! expands into gaming peripherals with the ultralight Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym mice, featuring a PixArt PAW3950 sensor, 32,000 DPI, 8,000 Hz polling, and Omron optical switches. Designed for competitive gamers, both models offer ergonomic or symmetrical shapes and up to 100 hours of wireless gameplay.

Last year, be quiet!, the German hardware company best known for its award-winning lineup of coolers, cases, and power supplies, entered the peripheral market with a pair of impressive mechanical keyboards. Be sure to check out our full reviews of the be quiet! Dark Mount and Light Mount keyboards for more information, as 2026 sees the company release its first gaming mice.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym see be quiet! once again, focus on what matters: performance, ultralight construction, and best-in-class components. Built for competitive gamers and enthusiasts alike, the main difference between the two options is that the Dark Perk Ergo sports an ergonomic right-handed shape, while the Dark Perk Sym is symmetrical.

Both weigh in at an ultralight 55 grams and are powered by the PixArt PAW3950 sensor, which offers a 32,000 DPI sensitivity rating and up to 8,000 Hz polling, even in wireless mode. Be quiet! notes that with the addition of a Nordic nRF54H20 MCU, both offer up to 100 hours of gameplay at the standard 1,000 Hz polling rate.

Elsewhere, the company has also included Omron D2FP-FN2 optical switches for fast, responsive click actuation, with all five buttons on both models fully programmable. Although small, we do like that the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym both include a dedicated DPI switch, which is becoming rare in modern competitive gaming mice.

"Our move into gaming mice had one goal: to deliver an extremely lightweight mouse that helps users compete at the highest levels of the leaderboards," says Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. "With the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym, we're offering two clear choices for competitive gamers - one ergonomic, one symmetrical - both built with the precision, comfort, and performance our community expects from us."

Both the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym are set to launch on February 3 for $109.90 USD.