Peripherals

MSI's new affordable FORGE TKL wireless keyboard and VERSA wireless mouse impress

In between a sea of graphics cards, gaming laptops, displays, and motherboards, MSI was also showcasing its latest MSI Gear range of peripherals at CES.

MSI's new affordable FORGE TKL wireless keyboard and VERSA wireless mouse impress
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: At CES 2025, MSI showcased its affordable FORCE GK600 TKL Wireless gaming keyboard, featuring hot-swappable switches, tri-mode connectivity, and a robust design for around $80. The STRIKE 600 keyboard focuses on silent operation, while the VERSA 300 Wireless mouse offers lightweight design and tri-mode wireless connectivity, emphasizing affordability and functionality.

Keyboards and mice weren't on the top of our list when it came to checking out MSI products at CES 2025. Like many others - we couldn't wait to see the company's new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, laptops, and gaming displays. However, the company's affordable (it's set to debut for around $80) MSI FORCE GK600 TKL Wireless gaming keyboard caught our attention.

The new MSI FORCE GK600 TKL wireless gaming keyboard.
6

The new MSI FORCE GK600 TKL wireless gaming keyboard.

Available in multiple color styles, the FORCE GK600 TKL sports hot-swappable linear switches and premium features like a gasket mount design, multiple layers of sound-dampening, and dye-sublimated PBT keycaps. It's a modern keyboard that looks and feels impressive for its price.

Throw in tri-mode connectivity for wired, low-latency wireless, Bluetooth, and a high-capacity 4000mAh battery, and you might be wondering how MSI managed to pack all of this for around $80. Well, the answer to that arrives via the keyboard's plastic outer shell, but even so, this felt robust when we went hands-on with it at CES 2025.

The new MSI FORCE GK600 TKL's Pink variant.
6

The new MSI FORCE GK600 TKL's Pink variant.

This is an affordable, wireless gaming keyboard to keep an eye on.

MSI had another gaming keyboard on display, the new wires STRIKE 600, which is all about silent operation.

MSI's new STRIKE 600 full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard.
6

MSI's new STRIKE 600 full-sized mechanical gaming keyboard.

With "dustproof silent mechanical switches" and a frame and case designed for sound dampening, this is for those gamers wanting a keyboard that doesn't make its presence known. As a full-sized board with dedicated media controls, it'll also excel as a productivity keyboard.

MSI also displayed its latest gaming mouse, the VERSA 300 Wireless, a lightweight symmetrical mouse that weighs only 60 grams. This is another affordable peripheral like the FORCE GK600 TKL, with tri-mode wireless, 50 hours of battery life, and an optical sensor with 8,000 DPI accuracy. Design-wise, you've got diamond-pattern grips on the left and right sides with RGB accents.

MSI's new affordable VERSA 300 wireless gaming mouse is lightweight and comfortable.
6

MSI's new affordable VERSA 300 wireless gaming mouse is lightweight and comfortable.

Senior Editor

