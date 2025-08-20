Game Science unveils the next Black Myth game, 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui'

Game Science has surprised fans with a teaser trailer for the next Black Myth game at Gamescom 2025 called 'Black Myth: Zhong Kui'.

TL;DR: Game Science announced Black Myth: Zhong Kui at Gamescom 2025, a new action RPG inspired by Chinese folklore and the ghost-vanquishing figure Zhong Kui. Following the success of Black Myth: Wukong, this early-development title continues the studio's focus on mythological storytelling and immersive gameplay.

Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live has officially wrapped up, and to close out the show, Game Science has revealed the next Black Myth game.

For those who don't know, Game Science is the developer behind the critically acclaimed Black Myth: Wukong game that took the world by storm when it released in 2024. Wukong quickly became a massive success, with the title reaching a staggering 2.4 million all-time peak concurrent player count on Steam. Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology, and is based on the classic tale "Journey to the West," one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature.

The new Black Myth game isn't straying too far away from the roots of Wukong, as the teaser trailer that debuted at Gamescom 2025 showcased the new title "Black Myth: Zhong Kui," which is based on the famed Chinese folk figure "Zhong Kui". For those who don't know, Zhong Kui is regarded as a vanquisher of ghosts and evil beings. Game Science writes in the YouTube video description for the trailer that Black Myth: Zhong Kui is currently in early development, and no in-game footage is available at this time.